Quaker® and NFL Legends Kick Off Quaker Good Call Challenge to Support Feeding America®

As the annual giving season approaches, Quaker is acting on its commitment to help make nourishment more accessible with a $125,000 donation to Feeding America®, which can help provide at least 1.25 million meals** for families in need. Quaker is also launching the Quaker Good Call Challenge – a simple yet impactful way for people to make a good call, both for themselves and others.

According to Coinstar®, the average American has an estimated $123 of spare change around their home. The Quaker Good Call Challenge encourages people to use their spare change to help tackle hunger by following three simple steps now through December 31, 2021:

Find an empty canister or container, like after you've enjoyed your Quaker Oats! Turn your empty canister into a bank to collect spare change around your home. Take your change to your local Coinstar kiosk and select Feeding America for your donation.

Quaker is encouraging consumers to post to social using #QuakerGoodCall to encourage others to participate in the challenge and check out @Quaker, @drewbrees, @jerryrice or @jerome36bettis on Instagram for more information about the Quaker Good Call Challenge.

"We know that starting your morning with Quaker Oats is always a good call, and we're passionate about helping people in need get more access to nourishing foods," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer for Quaker North America at PepsiCo. "We're thrilled to have Feeding America as an amazing partner to help tackle hunger, a mission that is deeply ingrained in our company, as well as NFL legends Jerry Rice, Jerome Bettis and Drew Brees to help spread awareness."

Quaker's donation to Feeding America and the Quaker Good Call Challenge supplements Quaker's other support of Feeding America and its efforts to make a positive impact on communities in need. In total, Quaker will donate $500,000 to Feeding America in 2021 through the Quaker Good Call Challenge and separate retail programs. Learn more about those programs at QuakerGoodness.com.

"More than 38 million people face hunger in America, including nearly 12 million children. We are grateful to Quaker for their commitment to helping our neighbors in need," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "Quaker's generous donation will help provide nourishing meals to people who need it most."

For additional information about Quaker products, visit QuakerOats.com.

*Three grams of soluble fiber from oatmeal daily in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may help reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of Quaker Old Fashioned Oats provides about two grams of soluble fiber.

**The monetary equivalent of meals will be donated. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Quaker has committed $125,000.00. Valid: October 20 – December 31, 2021.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. Quaker is also the official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Coinstar

Coinstar® is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 23,000 kiosks in North America, Europe, and Japan. More than 800 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar's inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Expanded cash services at Coinstar kiosks include purchasing cryptocurrencies and adding money into digital accounts. For brand advertisers, Coinstar now offers adPlanet™, which enables lead generation on the interactive kiosk screen and a flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks at select grocery locations. For more information on Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit https://www.coinstar.com/.

SOURCE The Quaker Oats Company

Related Links

https://www.quakeroats.com/

