Quaker Chemical Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings And Investor Conference Schedule

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) today announced the following schedule and contact information for its first quarter earnings release and investor conference:
|
Earnings Release:
|
April 30, 2018 (after market close)
|
Visit Quaker's website at www.quakerchem.com
|
Teleconference:
|
May 1, 2018, 8:30 a.m. (ET)
|
Participate live by phone or listen to live audio
|
Dial-in Number:
|
877-269-7756
|
Please call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start
|
If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options:
|
Digital Replay:
|
Available through May 7, 2018
|
Archived Webcast:
|
Visit Quaker's website at www.quakerchem.com
Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For nearly 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken , Pennsylvania USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference.
