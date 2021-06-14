Quaker Chewy® and Andy Grammer Team Up to Create the Next Big Summer Camp Track Song - and They Want Your Help

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endless outdoor activities, memories with lifelong friends and sing-along songs – nothing embodies the true meaning of play quite like summer camp. That's why Quaker Chewy, a champion of kid-led play for 40 years, is committed to helping provide access to play for kids through the ultimate camp-themed program for a good cause. This summer, Quaker Chewy is partnering with the American Camp Association to help send kids to camp who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend, and will be turning up the volume on this initiative with award-winning multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter, Andy Grammer.

Andy Grammer will use his talents to write a new summer camp anthem, the Quaker Chewy Camp Track, and families across the country will have the chance to help make this song a hit.

"In my house, we sing all day, every day. My daughters and I make up songs for everything from doing the dishes, to eating our vegetables, to bath time," said Grammer. "I am proud to partner with Quaker Chewy to combine my passion for songwriting with the spirit of play to help bring attention to this important initiative to provide more kids with the quintessential play-filled experience by sending them to summer camp."

Submit your original camp-themed lyrics on ChewyCampTrack.com between June 14 and June 30, 2021, to help inspire Andy to create the Quaker Chewy Camp Track song, which will be released later this summer. Not only do people have the chance to hear a lyric they inspired in Andy's final song, but also for every eligible lyric submission, the Quaker Chewy Play Fund will donate $1, up to $200,000 (minimum donation $50,000), to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund. This donation will help provide scholarships for up to 500 kids to attend camp next summer. Visit ChewyCampTrack.com for further details.

The Quaker Chewy Play Fund is a new and ongoing brand-funded initiative to support organizations and missions that help enrich children's lives through play, and the American Camp Association will be the first recipient.

"Quaker Chewy recognizes the pivotal role that play has in a child's life and is committed to making it more equitable," said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and CMO of Quaker Foods North America. "By contributing to Quaker Chewy's Camp Track song, we're encouraging families to spend time playing together while also helping to fund scholarships for the American Camp Association to send more children to summer camp."

Also, now through September 17, 2021, when you purchase a specially marked box of Quaker Camp Chewy Granola bars in-store, you can enter the code from inside your box at CampChewy.com for a chance to win one of 400+ Quaker Camp Chewy Prize Kits. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See website for Official Terms and prize details.

About Andy Grammer

Since his self-titled debut, award winning multi-platinum artist and songwriter Andy Grammer has been inspiring listeners around the world. Andy has scored eight chart-topping hits which together have been streamed over a billion times worldwide—including his first break out songs "Keep Your Head Up" and its follow-up "Fine By Me." His 2014 sophomore album, Magazines or Novels, went gold and yielded the gold single "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." During this chapter, the single "Honey, I'm Good" reached quadruple-platinum status globally, emerging as "one of the best-selling songs of that year." He maintained this streak on 2017's The Good Parts. The standout song "Fresh Eyes'' achieved platinum status, and reached over 350 million streams. In addition to reaching fans through his music, Andy also makes a strong connection through live shows as he consistently sold-out headline gigs on his 2018 and 2019 tours. Building upon that foundation, his 2019 fourth full-length, Naive, amplifies both his message and musicianship. The first single "Don't Give Up On Me," was also highlighted in the critically acclaimed film Five Feet Apart. The song went on to be certified platinum and now has an impressive 350M global streams to date. It was also used in a campaign for ESPN's 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, entitled "One", which landed Grammer a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award. Throughout the last year, Grammer spent a majority of his time in the studio working on new music. His recently released song "Close To You" with R3HAB and upcoming single "Lease On Life" out June 28 are the first of many exciting things Grammer has in store for 2021.

About American Camp Association

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 15,000 year-round and summer camps in the US who annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accredits more than 2,400 diverse US camps. ACA Accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit acacamps.org or call 800-428-2267.

About Quaker Chewy

Awesome for a break during a busy day of play, Quaker Chewy is a convenient snack that parents can feel good about giving their kids. All classic flavors of Quaker Chewy are made with 100% whole grains with at least 9g of whole grains in each bar, 100 calories or less per bar and contain no artificial flavors, no added colors and no high fructose corn syrup. Classic flavors include: Chocolate Chip, S'mores, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Dark Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Marshmallow and Chocolate Brownie-licious.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

