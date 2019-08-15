Quaker Chewy Partners with Neil Patrick Harris and AdoptAClassroom.org to Help Teachers This Back-to-School Season

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 96% of teachers are spending their own money purchasing basic school supplies, and Quaker Chewy wants to help change that fact. That's why Quaker Chewy is teaming up with AdoptAClassroom.org by donating up to $250,000* to the organization to benefit schools in need this back-to-school season. In addition, Chewy fans can nominate a teacher for a chance to win $500 in school supplies for their classroom.**

Quaker Chewy is also joining forces with actor and father of two Neil Patrick Harris to help spread the word about the program to parents everywhere.

"With two twin children of my own, I realize the importance of giving back to the classroom and schools in need," said Harris. "Not only are Quaker Chewy bars a wholesome back-to-school snack, they can also make a difference in the lives of hard-working teachers, and I'm proud to be a part of this program."

On average, teachers spend $740 each year to equip their classrooms, but when parents choose Chewy this back-to-school season, they can make a difference in the lives of these teachers. Simply enter the UPC code from a box of Chewy at ChooseChewy.com from Aug. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2019, and Quaker will donate $1 to AdoptAClassroom.org, up to $250,000. People can also enter the same UPC code at the site to enter their child's favorite teacher in the $500 sweepstakes.

Just $1 can make a difference to teachers, in fact:

$1 puts pencils in the hands of seven students in need

"Teachers want the best for their students, just like parents want the best for their kids," said Robbert Rietbroek, senior vice president and general manager of Quaker Foods North America. "So we're proud to help meet those needs with this campaign by not only providing parents with 100% whole grain Chewy granola bars, but also the opportunity to donate funds to AdoptAClassroom.org."

To celebrate the campaign, Quaker Chewy and Neil Patrick Harris are bringing a Chewy food truck to the streets of New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Attendees will learn about how they can help teachers across the country, plus they will receive a free box of Chewy granola bars, while supplies last.

Quaker Chewy is a wholesome, convenient snack that parents can feel good about giving their kids. All classic flavors of Chewy are made with 100% whole grains with at least 9g of whole grains in each bar, with other yummy ingredients like real chocolate chips and raisins, 100 calories or less per bar and contain no artificial flavors, no added colors and no high fructose corn syrup. Classic flavors include: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, S'mores, Dark Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Marshmallow and Chocolate Brownie-licious.

For more information, visit ChooseChewy.com.

*Sponsor has guaranteed a minimum donation of $150,000. Your UPC entries will help us to make a maximum donation up to $250,000. Limit one UPC entry per household per day. For complete details, visit ChooseChewy.com.

**Winners need to register with AdoptAClassroom.org to claim prize.

About The Quaker® Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised more than $36 million and supported 4.5 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

