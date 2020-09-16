Quaker Houghton Announces 2.6% Increase In Cash Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a $0.395 per share quarterly dividend, a 2.6% increase over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2020.

Michael F. Barry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "We are pleased to announce our 11th consecutive dividend increase and our 44th increase since going public in 1972. We are proud of our track record of 49 years of uninterrupted dividends. While the business environment continues to be challenging and volatile due to COVID-19, our cash flow remains strong and we are confident in our ability to continue to serve our customers and our shareholders well."

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,500 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

