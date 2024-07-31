Quaker Houghton Announces a 7% Increase in Cash Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a $0.485 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of approximately 7% over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2024.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "This marks our 15th consecutive year of increasing our cash dividend and represents our 48th increase since going public in 1972. We remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of our business and our cash generation capabilities and are committed to enhancing shareholder value through our disciplined capital allocation strategy."

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,400 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

SOURCE Quaker Houghton