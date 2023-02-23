QUAKER HOUGHTON ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Q4'22 net sales of $484.8 million increased 8% compared to Q4'21 driven by higher selling prices

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton ("the Company") (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 484,808

$ 447,041

$ 1,943,585

$ 1,761,158 Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation (75,957)

18,126

(15,931)

121,369 Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation

common shareholders – diluted (4.24)

1.01

(0.89)

6.77 Non-GAAP net income * 25,001

23,049

105,320

122,805 Non-GAAP Earnings per diluted share * 1.39

1.29

5.87

6.85 Adjusted EBITDA * 67,923

60,735

257,150

274,109

* Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Consolidated Results

Fourth quarter of 2022 net sales were $484.8 million, an increase of 8% compared to $447.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in selling price and product mix of approximately 24% and additional net sales from acquisitions of 1%, partially offset by a 10% decrease in organic sales volumes and a 7% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. The increase in selling price and product mix was primarily attributable to double-digit increases in selling prices in all segments to offset the significant inflationary pressures on the business. The decline in organic sales volumes was primarily attributable to softer market conditions, the wind-down of the tolling agreement for products previously divested related to the Quaker Houghton combination and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The Company reported a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $76.0 million, or $4.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.1 million or $1.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's reported net loss primarily reflects a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $93.0 million related to the EMEA reportable segment. This was the result of continued and unprecedented market dynamics, including the significant impact of raw material, energy and other cost inflation, and rising interest rates which led to an increase in the cost of capital. Excluding non-recurring and non-core items in each period, the Company's fourth quarter of 2022 non-GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share were $25.0 million and $1.39 respectively compared to $23.0 million and $1.29 respectively in the prior year. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $67.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of approximately 12% compared to $60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in net sales and an improvement in gross margins compared to the prior year period.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Quaker Houghton delivered strong year-over-year sales and EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter driven by execution on our margin improvement initiatives. In 2022, we delivered record net sales of approximately $1.9 billion, driven by our value-based pricing initiatives and positive net new business wins, demonstrating the resiliency of our business while contending with significant macroeconomic, raw material and market challenges.

I am pleased with the progress we made throughout 2022 and expect to build on this momentum going forward. Margin recovery remains a top priority and we expect to deliver further progress in 2023 through pricing and cost actions. We remain committed to advancing our strategic initiatives designed to improve the profitability, productivity and sustainability of our customers and our Company. We have a strong foundation and are well-positioned to drive continued long-term growth and value for all stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Segment Results

The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating performance of each of its four reportable segments: (i) Americas; (ii) Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"); (iii) Asia/Pacific; and (iv) Global Specialty Businesses, are further described below.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Sales *













Americas $ 182,664

$ 147,300

$ 696,102

$ 572,643 EMEA 112,497

114,635

474,604

480,126 Asia/Pacific 91,177

101,236

386,450

388,160 Global Specialty Businesses 98,470

83,870

386,429

320,229 Total net sales $ 484,808

$ 447,041

$ 1,943,585

$ 1,761,158 Segment operating earnings *













Americas $ 40,190

$ 27,708

$ 148,181

$ 124,863 EMEA 10,776

16,407

50,708

85,209 Asia/Pacific 25,526

22,328

92,995

96,318 Global Specialty Businesses 30,318

21,591

113,940

90,632 Total segment operating earnings $ 106,810

$ 88,034

$ 405,824

$ 397,022

* Refer to the Segment Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information

In the fourth quarter of 2022, all of the Company's reportable segments delivered double-digit year-over-year increases in selling price and product mix. The Americas and Global Specialty Businesses once again delivered double-digit year-over-year sales growth as strong increases in selling price and product mix were partially offset by a modest decline in sales volumes and an adverse impact of foreign currency translation in Global Specialty Businesses. Net sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") and Asia/Pacific segments declined compared to the prior year period as double-digit increases in selling price and product mix were more than offset by a decline in organic sales volumes and significant foreign currency translation headwinds. Sales volumes declined in Americas, EMEA and Asia/Pacific due to softer market conditions compared to the prior year as well as additional impacts from the ongoing war in Ukraine on the EMEA segment and COVID-related impacts in China. Sales volumes in the Global Specialty Businesses were relatively unchanged compared to the prior year quarter.

Operating earnings in the Americas, Global Specialty Businesses and Asia/Pacific segments increased compared to the prior year quarter primarily driven by an improvement in margins as well as higher net sales in the Americas and Global Specialty Businesses. EMEA operating earnings declined compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact on margins from continued raw material, energy, manufacturing and other cost inflation as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Consolidated net sales declined approximately 2% compared to the third quarter of 2022. All four segments benefited from increases in selling price and product mix compared to the third quarter of 2022, reflecting the Company's value-based pricing initiatives. Sales volumes increased compared to the third quarter of 2022 in Asia/Pacific, but declined in the other segments primarily due to seasonally lower demand, softer market conditions, and the Company's ongoing value-based pricing initiatives, partially offset by new business wins. The Asia/Pacific segment was also unfavorably impacted by foreign currency translation.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Highlights

The Company had net operating cash flow of $68.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 net operating cash flow of $41.8 million, compared to net operating cash flow of $48.9 million in 2021. The lower full year net operating cash flow primarily reflects a lower operating performance in 2022 compared to 2021 partially offset by a reduced working capital investment in 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's total gross debt was $954.8 million, and its cash and cash equivalents was $181.0 million. The Company's net debt was approximately $773.8 million, and its net debt divided by its trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA was approximately 3.0x.

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations

The information included in this press release includes non-GAAP (unaudited) financial information that includes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they enhance a reader's understanding of the financial performance of the Company, are indicative of future operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a comparison among fiscal periods, as the non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company presents EBITDA which is calculated as net income attributable to the Company before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies. The Company also presents adjusted EBITDA which is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus certain items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. In addition, the Company presents non-GAAP operating income which is calculated as operating (loss) income plus or minus certain items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP operating margin are calculated as the percentage of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating income to consolidated net sales, respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide transparent and useful information and are widely used by investors, analysts, and peers in our industry as well as by management in assessing the operating performance of the Company on a consistent basis.

Additionally, the Company presents non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as additional performance measures. Non-GAAP net income is calculated as adjusted EBITDA, defined above, less depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and taxes on (loss) income before equity in net income of associated companies, in each case adjusted, as applicable, for any depreciation, amortization, interest or tax impacts resulting from the non-core items identified in the reconciliation of net income attributable to the Company to adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income per diluted share as accounted for under the "two-class share method." The Company believes that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provide transparent and useful information and are widely used by investors, analysts, and peers in our industry as well as by management in assessing the operating performance of the Company on a consistent basis.

As it relates to future projections for the Company as well as other forward-looking information described further above, the Company has not provided guidance for comparable GAAP measures or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because it is unable to determine with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items necessary to calculate such measures without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring or non-core items the Company may record that could materially impact net income, as well as the impact of COVID-19. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the U.S. GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

The Company's reference to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA within this press release refers to the twelve month period ended December 31, 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $257.2 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Certain of the prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in the following tables have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation. The following tables reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures (unaudited) to their most directly comparable GAAP (unaudited) financial measures (dollars in thousands unless otherwise noted, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin Reconciliations: 2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating (loss) income $ (53,611)

$ 30,746

$ 52,304

$ 150,466 Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses 4,554

6,474

11,975

26,845 Strategic planning expenses 3,701

—

14,446

— Executive transition costs 716

1,889

2,813

2,986 Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses 304

—

2,487

— Facility remediation costs, net —

19

—

1,509 Impairment charges 93,000

—

93,000

— Other charges 320

206

866

819 Non-GAAP operating income $ 48,984

$ 39,334

$ 177,891

$ 182,625 Non-GAAP operating margin (%) 10.1 %

8.8 %

9.2 %

10.4 %

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliations: Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation $ (75,957)

$ 18,126

$ (15,931)

$ 121,369 Depreciation and amortization (a)(b) 20,023

21,394

81,514

87,728 Interest expense, net 12,351

5,601

32,579

22,326 Taxes on income before equity in net income of associated

companies (c) 10,500

8,237

24,925

34,939 EBITDA (33,083)

53,358

123,087

266,362 Equity (income) loss in a captive insurance company (772)

(922)

1,427

(4,993) Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related

expenses (a) 4,336

5,886

14,153

20,151 Strategic planning expenses 3,701

—

14,446

— Executive transition costs 716

1,889

2,813

2,986 Facility remediation (recovery) costs, net (700)

47

(1,804)

2,066 Impairment charges 93,000

—

93,000

— Brazilian non-income tax credits —

206

—

(13,087) Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses 304

—

2,487

— Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

6,763

— Other charges 421

271

778

624 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,923

$ 60,735

$ 257,150

$ 274,109 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 14.0 %

13.6 %

13.2 %

15.6 %















Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,923

$ 60,735

$ 257,150

$ 274,109 Less: Depreciation and amortization - adjusted (a)(b) 20,023

21,386

81,514

87,002 Less: Interest expense, net 12,351

5,601

32,579

22,326 Less: Taxes on income before equity in net income of associated

companies - adjusted (c) 10,548

10,699

37,737

41,976 Non-GAAP net income $ 25,001

$ 23,049

$ 105,320

$ 122,805



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share Reconciliations: 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker

Chemical Corporation common shareholders $ (4.24)

$ 1.01

$ (0.89)

$ 6.77 Equity (income) loss in a captive insurance company per

diluted share (0.04)

(0.05)

0.08

(0.28) Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related

expenses per diluted share (a) 0.17

0.25

0.62

0.89 Strategic planning expenses per diluted share 0.17

—

0.63

— Executive transition costs per diluted share 0.03

0.08

0.12

0.13 Facility remediation (recovery) costs, net per diluted share (0.03)

—

(0.08)

0.09 Impairment charges per diluted share 5.19

—

5.19

— Brazilian non-income tax credits per diluted share —

0.02

—

(0.46) Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses per diluted share 0.01

—

0.12

— Loss on extinguishment of debt per diluted share —

—

0.29

— Other charges per diluted share 0.02

0.01

0.05

0.03 Impact of certain discrete tax items per diluted share 0.11

(0.03)

(0.26)

(0.32) Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.39

$ 1.29

$ 5.87

$ 6.85





(a) The Company recorded less than $0.1 million and $0.7 million of accelerated depreciation expense related to the Quaker Houghton combination during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, all of which was recorded in cost of goods sold ("COGS"). These amounts recorded within COGS are included in the caption Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses in the reconciliation of Operating (loss) income to Non-GAAP operating income and GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders to Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share. In addition, the total amounts of such depreciation are included within the caption Depreciation and amortization in the reconciliation of Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA; however, they are excluded in the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Non-GAAP net income. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded expenses of $2.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, related to indemnification assets. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized a gain of $0.2 million and $5.4 million, respectively, associated with the sale of certain held-for-sale real property assets which was the result of the Company's manufacturing footprint integration plan. These amounts were recorded within Other (expense) income, net and therefore are included in the caption Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses in the reconciliation of Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP (loss) earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders to Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, however it is excluded in the reconciliation of Operating income to Non-GAAP operating income.



(b) Depreciation and amortization for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes $0.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 included $0.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of amortization expense recorded within equity in net income of associated companies in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, which is attributable to the amortization of the fair value step up for the Company's 50% interest in a Houghton joint venture in Korea as a result of required purchase accounting.



(c) Taxes on (loss) income before equity in net income of associated companies – adjusted includes the Company's tax expense adjusted for the impact of any current and deferred income tax expense (benefit), as applicable, of the reconciling items presented in the reconciliation of Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to adjusted EBITDA, above, determined utilizing the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which these adjustments occurred, subject to deductibility. This caption also includes the impact of specific tax charges and benefits in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, which the Company does not consider core or indicative of future performance.

Segment Measures and Reconciliations

The Company's operating segments, which are consistent with its reportable segments, reflect the structure of the Company's internal organization, the method by which the Company's resources are allocated and the manner by which the chief operating decision maker assesses the Company's performance. The Company has four reportable segments: (i) Americas; (ii) EMEA; (iii) Asia/Pacific; and (iv) Global Specialty Businesses. The three geographic segments are composed of the net sales and operations in each respective region, excluding net sales and operations managed globally by the Global Specialty Businesses segment, which includes the Company's container, metal finishing, mining, offshore, specialty coatings, specialty grease and Norman Hay businesses. Segment operating earnings for each of the Company's reportable segments are comprised of the segment's net sales less directly related COGS and selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating expenses not directly attributable to the net sales of each respective segment, such as certain corporate and administrative costs, Combination, integration and other acquisition-related expenses, and Restructuring and related charges, are not included in segment operating earnings. Other items not specifically identified with the Company's reportable segments include interest expense, net and other (expense) income, net.

Effective beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company's will change its reportable segments to better reflect the alignment of its executive management and business structure. The Company's new structure will include three reportable segments: (i) Americas; (ii) EMEA; and (iii) Asia/Pacific. The three geographic segments are composed of the sales and operations in each respective region, including the sales and operations formerly included in the Global Specialty Businesses segment that are in those respective geographic regions.

The following tables reconcile the Company's reportable segments performance to that of the Company (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Sales













Americas $ 182,664

$ 147,300

$ 696,102

$ 572,643 EMEA 112,497

114,635

474,604

480,126 Asia/Pacific 91,177

101,236

386,450

388,160 Global Specialty Businesses 98,470

83,870

386,429

320,229 Total net sales $ 484,808

$ 447,041

$ 1,943,585

$ 1,761,158 Segment operating earnings













Americas $ 40,190

$ 27,708

$ 148,181

$ 124,863 EMEA 10,776

16,407

50,708

85,209 Asia/Pacific 25,526

22,328

92,995

96,318 Global Specialty Businesses 30,318

21,591

113,940

90,632 Total segment operating earnings 106,810

88,034

405,824

397,022 Combination, integration and other acquisition-related expenses (787)

(5,626)

(8,779)

(23,885) Restructuring and related charges (3,767)

(840)

(3,163)

(1,433) Fair value step up of acquired inventory sold —

—

—

(801) Impairment Charges (93,000)

—

(93,000)

— Non-operating and administrative expenses (47,936)

(35,104)

(187,830)

(157,864) Depreciation of corporate assets and amortization (14,931)

(15,718)

(60,748)

(62,573) Operating (loss) income (53,611)

30,746

52,304

150,466 Other (expense) income, net (2,087)

(493)

(12,607)

18,851 Interest expense, net (12,351)

(5,601)

(32,579)

(22,326) (Loss) income before taxes and equity in net income of

associated companies $ (68,049)

$ 24,652

$ 7,118

$ 146,991

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We have based these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia and Ukraine conflict, inflation and global supply chain constraints on the Company's business, results of operations, and financial condition, our expectations that we will maintain sufficient liquidity and expectations about future demand and raw material costs, and statements regarding the impact of increased raw material costs and pricing initiatives, on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, intentions, financial condition, results of operations, future performance, and business, including but not limited to the potential benefits of the Combination and other acquisitions, the impacts on our business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain constraints, and our current and future results and plans and statements that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. A major risk is that demand for the Company's products and services is largely derived from the demand for its customers' products, which subjects the Company to uncertainties related to downturns in a customer's business and unanticipated customer production slowdowns and shutdowns, including as is currently being experienced by many automotive industry companies as a result of supply chain disruptions. Other major risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the primary and secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken in response to the pandemic by various governments, which could exacerbate some or all of the other risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, as well as inflationary pressures, including the potential for significant increases in raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, customer financial instability, rising interest rates and the potential of economic recession, worldwide economic and political disruptions, including the impacts of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the economic and other sanctions imposed by other nations on Russia, suspensions of activities in Russia by many multinational companies and the potential expansion of military activity, foreign currency fluctuations, significant changes in applicable tax rates and regulations, future terrorist attacks and other acts of violence. Furthermore, the Company is subject to the same business cycles as those experienced by our customers in the steel, automobile, aircraft, industrial equipment, and durable goods industries. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its operations that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and possible inaccurate assumptions relevant to our business could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. All forward-looking statements included in this press release, including expectations about business conditions during 2023 and future periods, are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, which may change. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, refer to the Risk Factors section, which appears in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's investor conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance is scheduled for Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, together with supplemental information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.quakerhoughton.com. You can also access the conference call by dialing 877-269-7756.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales $ 484,808

$ 447,041

$ 1,943,585

$ 1,761,158

Cost of goods sold 328,538

308,177

1,330,931

1,166,518

Gross profit 156,270

138,864

612,654

594,640

Selling, general and administrative expenses 112,327

101,652

455,408

418,856

Impairment charges 93,000

—

93,000

—

Restructuring and related charges 3,767

840

3,163

1,433

Combination, integration and other acquisition-related expenses 787

5,626

8,779

23,885

Operating (loss) income (53,611)

30,746

52,304

150,466

Other (expense) income, net (2,087)

(493)

(12,607)

18,851

Interest expense, net (12,351)

(5,601)

(32,579)

(22,326)

(Loss) income before taxes and equity in net income of associated

companies (68,049)

24,652

7,118

146,991

Taxes on (loss) income before equity in net income of associated

companies 10,500

8,237

24,925

34,939

(Loss) income before equity in net income of associated companies (78,549)

16,415

(17,807)

112,052

Equity in net income of associated companies 2,607

1,711

1,965

9,379

Net (loss) income (75,942)

18,126

(15,842)

121,431

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 15

—

89

62

Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation $ (75,957)

$ 18,126

$ (15,931)

$ 121,369

Per share data:















Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation

common shareholders – basic $ (4.24)

$ 1.01

$ (0.89)

$ 6.79

Net (loss) income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation

common shareholders – diluted $ (4.24)

$ 1.01

$ (0.89)

$ 6.77

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 17,857,840

17,819,727

17,841,487

17,805,034

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 17,869,452

17,867,814

17,856,492

17,855,124



QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except par value)



December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,963

$ 165,176 Accounts receivable, net 472,888

430,676 Inventories, net 284,848

264,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,438

59,871 Total current assets 994,137

920,254







Property, plant and equipment, net 198,595

197,520 Right of use lease assets 43,766

36,635 Goodwill 515,008

631,194 Other intangible assets, net 942,925

1,027,782 Investments in associated companies 88,234

95,278 Deferred tax assets 11,218

16,138 Other non-current assets 27,739

30,959 Total assets $ 2,821,622

$ 2,955,760







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 19,245

$ 56,935 Accounts payable 193,983

226,656 Dividends payable 7,808

7,427 Accrued compensation 39,834

38,197 Accrued restructuring 5,483

4,087 Accrued pension and postretirement benefits 1,560

1,548 Other accrued liabilities 86,873

95,617 Total current liabilities 354,786

430,467







Long-term debt 933,561

836,412 Long-term lease liabilities 26,967

26,335 Deferred tax liabilities 160,294

179,025 Non-current accrued pension and postretirement benefits 28,765

45,984 Other non-current liabilities 38,664

49,615 Total liabilities 1,543,037

1,567,838







Equity





Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2022 –

17,950,264 shares; 2021 – 17,897,033 shares 17,950

17,897 Capital in excess of par value 928,288

917,053 Retained earnings 469,920

516,334 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (138,240)

(63,990) Total Quaker shareholders' equity 1,277,918

1,387,294 Noncontrolling interest 667

628 Total equity 1,278,585

1,387,922 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,821,622

$ 2,955,760

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net (loss) income $ (15,842)

$ 121,431 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,942

4,749 Depreciation and amortization 80,467

86,550 Equity in undistributed earnings of associated companies, net of dividends 1,005

(8,971) Acquisition-related fair value adjustments related to inventory —

801 Deferred income taxes (10,552)

(12,506) Uncertain tax positions (non-deferred portion) (6,398)

(922) Deferred compensation and other, net 2,613

(5,325) Share-based compensation 11,666

11,038 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,246

— Gain on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other assets (168)

(4,695) Impairment charges 93,000

— Combination and other acquisition-related expenses, net of payments (4,460)

(1,974) Restructuring and related charges 3,163

1,433 Pension and other postretirement benefits (7,964)

(6,330) (Decrease) increase in cash from changes in current assets and current liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (59,112)

(67,473) Inventories (29,858)

(84,428) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,705

(21,174) Change in restructuring liabilities (1,532)

(5,266) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (23,439)

37,998 Estimated taxes on income (2,688)

3,997 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,794

48,933







Cash flows from investing activities





Investments in property, plant and equipment (28,539)

(21,457) Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13,115)

(42,417) Proceeds from disposition of assets 1,463

14,744 Net cash used in investing activities (40,191)

(49,130)







Cash flows from financing activities





Payments of long-term debt (673,203)

(38,011) Proceeds from long-term debt 750,000

— (Repayments) borrowings on revolving credit facilities, net (16,281)

53,031 Repayments on other debt, net (1,629)

(776) Financing-related debt issuance costs (3,734)

— Dividends paid (30,103)

(28,599) Stock options exercised, other (378)

890 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24,672

(13,465) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (10,488)

(3,057) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,787

(16,719) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 165,176

181,895 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 180,963

$ 165,176

