QUAKER HOUGHTON ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Q3'25 net sales of $493.8 million, an increase of 7% Y/Y

Organic sales volumes increased 3% Y/Y driven by new business wins of approximately 5%

Q3'25 net income of $30.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.75

Non-GAAP net income of $36.3 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.08, an increase of 10% Y/Y

Delivered adjusted EBITDA of $82.9 million, a 5% increase Y/Y, and adjusted EBITDA margins of 16.8%

Generated $51.4 million of operating cash flow in Q3'25; Reduced net leverage ratio to 2.4x

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton ("the Company") (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, announced its third quarter 2025 results today.



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 493,842 $ 462,274 $ 1,420,156 $ 1,395,600 Net income (loss) attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation 30,469 32,346 (23,189) 102,458 Net income (loss) attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders – diluted 1.75 1.81 (1.32) 5.70 Non-GAAP net income * 36,270 33,981 94,298 109,886 Non-GAAP Earnings per diluted share * 2.08 1.89 5.37 6.11 Adjusted EBITDA * 82,851 78,562 227,377 246,135





* Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2025 were $493.8 million, an increase of 7% compared to $462.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in organic sales volumes of 3%, a contribution from acquisitions of 5% and a favorable impact from foreign currency translation of 1%, partially offset by a decline in selling price and product mix of 2%. Organic sales volumes increased in all segments compared to the prior year, led by an 8% increase in the Asia/Pacific segment. This improvement in organic sales volumes was primarily driven by new business wins of approximately 5% globally, more than offsetting a continuation of soft end market conditions, particularly in the Americas and EMEA segments. The decrease in selling price and product mix was primarily attributable to the impact of the mix of products, services and geographies and the impact of our index-based customer contracts. Organic sales volumes increased 1% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The Company reported net income in the third quarter of 2025 of $30.5 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to $32.3 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding non-recurring and non-core items in each period, the Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $36.3 million and $2.08 respectively in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $34.0 million and $1.89 respectively in the third quarter of 2024. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $82.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of approximately 5% compared to $78.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in net sales and consistent operating margins. See the Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information.

Joe Berquist, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "Third quarter results were strong, resulting from the team's disciplined execution of our strategy. We achieved a 7% increase in sales on 3% organic volume growth, and a 5% improvement in adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, despite a softer than anticipated end market environment. Our performance was driven by new business wins of approximately 5% globally and amplified by continued momentum in Asia/Pacific. We are advancing our strategic initiatives, leveraging our scale and managing costs to enhance our global competitiveness and improve margins. Solid cash generation enabled us to further strengthen our balance sheet and return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

"We anticipate the current soft environment will persist at least through year end, with normal seasonality expected. The resilience of our business is evident. We are confident in our ability to convert our sales pipeline and have line of sight to execute our ongoing cost and productivity initiatives. We expect to deliver year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter, and are building momentum on our enterprise strategy to sustain above market growth in 2026 and beyond."

Third Quarter 2025 Segment Results

The Company's third quarter and nine months of 2025 operating performance for each of its three reportable segments: (i) Americas; (ii) EMEA; and (iii) Asia/Pacific, is further described below.



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales *







Americas $ 222,787 $ 220,275 $ 657,560 $ 673,546 EMEA 143,900 134,135 413,101 410,558 Asia/Pacific 127,155 107,864 349,495 311,496 Total net sales $ 493,842 $ 462,274 $ 1,420,156 $ 1,395,600 Segment operating earnings *







Americas $ 58,913 $ 62,121 $ 176,351 $ 193,027 EMEA 26,479 24,644 74,867 80,867 Asia/Pacific 35,569 30,656 90,214 92,033 Total segment operating earnings $ 120,961 $ 117,421 $ 341,432 $ 365,927





* Refer to the Segment Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information

The following table summarizes the sales variances by reportable segment and consolidated operations in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024:



Sales

volumes Selling price & product mix Foreign

currency Acquisition & other Total Americas — % (2) % 1 % 2 % 1 % EMEA 1 % 1 % 3 % 2 % 7 % Asia/Pacific 8 % (5) % 1 % 14 % 18 % Consolidated 3 % (2) % 1 % 5 % 7 %

Net sales in the Asia/Pacific segment increased 18% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, as an increase in organic sales volumes, a further contribution in sales from acquisitions, primarily Dipsol, and a favorable impact of foreign currency translation, was partially offset by a decrease in selling price and product and geographic mix. Net sales in the EMEA segment increased 7% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, due to an increase in organic sales volumes, a further increase in sales from acquisitions, an increase in selling price and product mix, and a favorable impact of foreign currency translation. Net sales in the Americas segment increased 1% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, due to a contribution in sales from acquisitions and a favorable impact from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a decline in selling price and product mix. Organic sales volumes in the Americas were consistent with the prior year period.

New business wins were strong across all segments in the third quarter of 2025 despite softer underlying end market activity compared to prior year levels. The decline in selling price and product mix in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 reflects changes in the mix of products, services and geographies, and the impact of our index-based customer contracts.

Consolidated net sales increased approximately 2% compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in organic sales volumes and a favorable impact from foreign currency translation. Selling price and product mix was consistent with the prior quarter. Net sales increased in all segments compared to the second quarter of 2025 driven by new business wins, despite a continuation of soft underlying end market activity. Organic sales volumes increased in the Asia/Pacific and Americas segments but declined in EMEA. Foreign currency translation was favorable to sales across all segments in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Segment operating earnings increased in the EMEA and Asia/Pacific segments in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year, primarily due to the improvement in net sales. Segment operating earnings decreased in the Americas segment in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year as an increase in net sales was offset by a modest decline in segment operating margins. Segment operating earnings increased in the Asia/Pacific and EMEA segments in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in net sales, and declined slightly in the Americas segment.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities was $89.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $141.5 million for the same period in 2024. The Company's operating cash flow primarily reflects a lower operating performance, higher cash outflows from restructuring activities, and higher cash outflows for working capital activities, primarily due to lower inflows from the timing of collection of accounts receivable and higher outflows for the purchases of inventories.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's total gross debt was $875.2 million and its cash and cash equivalents was $172.0 million, which resulted in net debt of approximately $703.2 million. The Company's net debt divided by its trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA was approximately 2.4x. The increase in the company's leverage ratio compared to the prior year primarily reflects the Company's acquisition of Dipsol, which was completed in April 2025, and was funded with borrowings under the Company's existing credit facility. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company reduced outstanding gross debt by approximately $61.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, and repurchased 29,791 shares for $3.8 million.

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations

The information in this press release includes non-GAAP (unaudited) financial information that includes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, taxes on income before equity in net income of associated companies – adjusted, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they enhance a reader's understanding of the financial performance of the Company, facilitate a comparison among fiscal periods, and exclude items that management believes are not indicative of future operating performance or considered core to the Company's operations. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, taxes on income before equity in net income of associated companies – adjusted, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, as discussed and reconciled below to the most comparable GAAP measures, may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies.

The Company presents EBITDA, which is calculated as net income attributable to the Company before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and taxes on income before equity in net income of associated companies. The Company also presents adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus certain items that management believes are not indicative of future operating performance or considered core to the Company's operations. In addition, the Company presents non-GAAP operating income, which is calculated as operating income plus or minus certain items that management believes are not indicative of future operating performance or considered core to the Company's operations. Additionally, the Company presents non-GAAP gross profit, which is calculated as gross profit plus or minus certain items that management believes are not indicative of future operating performance or considered core to the Company's operations. In addition, the Company presents non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP gross margin, which are calculated as the percentage of adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP gross profit to consolidated net sales, respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide transparent and useful information and are widely used by analysts, investors, and competitors in our industry as well as by management in assessing the operating performance of the Company on a consistent basis.

Additionally, the Company presents non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as additional performance measures. Non-GAAP net income is calculated as adjusted EBITDA, defined above, less depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and taxes on income before equity in net income of associated companies, in each case adjusted, as applicable, for any depreciation, amortization, interest or tax impacts resulting from the non-core items identified in the reconciliation of net income attributable to the Company to adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income per diluted share as accounted for under the "two-class share method." The Company believes that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provide transparent and useful information and are widely used by analysts, investors, and competitors in our industry as well as by management in assessing the performance of the Company on a consistent basis.

As it relates to future projections for the Company as well as other forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has not provided guidance for comparable GAAP measures or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because it is unable to determine with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items necessary to calculate such measures without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring or non-core items the Company may record that could materially impact net income. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the U.S. GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

The Company's reference to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA within this press release refers to the twelve month period ended September 30, 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $292.2 million, which consists of (i) the nine months ended September 30, 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $227.4 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations below, and (ii) the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $310.9 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations included in the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results press release dated February 24, 2025, less (iii) the nine months ended September 30, 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $246.1 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Certain of the prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in the following tables have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation. The following tables reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures (unaudited) to their most directly comparable GAAP (unaudited) financial measures (dollars in thousands unless otherwise noted, except per share amounts):

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin Reconciliations Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 180,865 $ 172,549 $ 513,848 $ 529,830 Acquisition-related step-up inventory amortization — — 6,022 — Loss (gain) on inventory and other adjustments 671 — (2,933) — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 181,536 $ 172,549 $ 516,937 $ 529,830 Non-GAAP profit margin (%) 36.8 % 37.3 % 36.4 % 38.0 % Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin Reconciliations Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income $ 46,641 $ 51,718 $ 21,755 $ 165,693 Acquisition-related step-up inventory amortization — — 6,022 — Restructuring and related charges, net 7,745 2,610 31,128 4,787 Acquisition-related expenses 642 381 4,775 898 Loss (gain) on inventory and other adjustments 671 — (3,256) — Customer insolvency costs — — — 1,522 Impairment charges — — 88,840 — Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization 1,656 — 3,337 — Other charges (credits) 530 (519) 1,695 347 Non-GAAP operating income $ 57,885 $ 54,190 $ 154,296 $ 173,247 Non-GAAP operating margin (%) 11.7 % 11.7 % 10.9 % 12.4 %

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, and Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliations 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation $ 30,469 $ 32,346 $ (23,189) $ 102,458 Depreciation and amortization (a) 24,436 21,423 69,187 63,907 Interest expense 10,941 10,347 33,265 31,925 Taxes on income before equity in net income of associated companies (b) 9,266 12,167 22,280 40,453 EBITDA 75,112 76,283 101,543 238,743 Equity income in a captive insurance company (1,691) (285) (4,437) (1,266) Acquisition-related step-up inventory amortization — — 6,022 — Restructuring and related charges, net 7,745 2,610 31,128 4,787 Acquisition-related expenses 642 381 4,775 898 Loss (gain) on inventory and other adjustments 671 — (3,256) — Pension and postretirement benefit costs, non-service

components 469 469 1,351 1,398 Customer insolvency costs — — — 1,522 Impairment charges — — 88,840 — Product liability claim costs, net — — — 896 Business interruption insurance proceeds — (1,000) — (1,000) Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies 886 624 2,073 333 Loss on acquisition-related hedges — — 1,351 — Gain on sale of assets — — (2,534) — Multiemployer plan withdrawal charge 923 — 923 — Brazilian non-income tax credits (1,762) — (1,762) — Other charges (credits) (144) (520) 1,360 (176) Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,851 $ 78,562 $ 227,377 $ 246,135 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.8 % 17.0 % 16.0 % 17.6 %









Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,851 $ 78,562 $ 227,377 $ 246,135 Less: Depreciation and amortization (a) 24,436 21,423 69,187 63,907 Less: Interest expense 10,941 10,347 33,265 31,925 Less: Taxes on income before equity in net income of associated companies - adjusted (b) 12,860 12,811 33,964 40,417 Plus: Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization 1,656 — 3,337 — Non-GAAP net income $ 36,270 $ 33,981 $ 94,298 $ 109,886



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share Reconciliations 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP earnings (loss) per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders $ 1.75 $ 1.81 $ (1.32) $ 5.70 Equity income in a captive insurance company (0.10) (0.02) (0.25) (0.07) Acquisition-related step-up inventory amortization — — 0.25 — Restructuring and related charges, net 0.30 0.11 1.31 0.20 Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 0.02 0.21 0.04 Loss (gain) on inventory and other adjustments 0.02 — (0.14) — Pension and postretirement benefit costs, non-service

components 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.06 Customer insolvency costs — — — 0.06 Impairment charges — — 4.91 — Product liability claim costs, net — — — 0.04 Business interruption insurance proceeds — (0.04) — (0.04) Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies 0.05 0.04 0.12 0.02 Loss on acquisition-related hedges — — 0.06 — Gain on sale of assets — — (0.11) — Multiemployer plan withdrawal charge 0.04 — 0.04 — Brazilian non-income tax credits (0.08) — (0.08) — Other charges (credits) 0.02 (0.03) 0.07 (0.01) Discrete tax items (0.02) (0.02) 0.11 0.11 Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization 0.06 — 0.13 — Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.08 $ 1.89 $ 5.37 $ 6.11





a. Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 each includes approximately $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of amortization expense recorded within equity in net income of associated companies in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This is attributable to the amortization of the fair value purchase accounting step-up in connection with the acquisition of the Company's 50% equity interest in Korea Houghton Corporation.



b. Taxes on income before equity in net income of associated companies – adjusted includes the Company's tax expense adjusted for the impact of any current and deferred income tax expense (benefit), as applicable, of the reconciling items presented in the reconciliation of Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to adjusted EBITDA, above, determined utilizing the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which these adjustments occurred, subject to deductibility. This caption also includes the impact of specific tax charges and benefits for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

Segment Measures and Reconciliations

Segment operating earnings for each of the Company's reportable segments are comprised of the segment's net sales less directly related product costs and other operating expenses. Operating expenses not directly attributable to the net sales of each respective segment, such as certain corporate and administrative costs and restructuring charges, are not included in segment operating earnings. Other items not specifically identified with the Company's reportable segments include Interest expense and Other (expense) income, net.

The following table presents information about the performance of the Company's reportable segments (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales







Americas $ 222,787 $ 220,275 $ 657,560 $ 673,546 EMEA 143,900 134,135 413,101 410,558 Asia/Pacific 127,155 107,864 349,495 311,496 Total net sales $ 493,842 $ 462,274 $ 1,420,156 $ 1,395,600 Segment operating earnings







Americas $ 58,913 $ 62,121 $ 176,351 $ 193,027 EMEA 26,479 24,644 74,867 80,867 Asia/Pacific 35,569 30,656 90,214 92,033 Total segment operating earnings 120,961 117,421 341,432 365,927 Restructuring and related charges, net (7,745) (2,610) (31,128) (4,787) Impairment charges — — (88,840) — Non-operating and administrative expenses (49,560) (47,778) (151,137) (149,538) Depreciation of corporate assets and amortization (17,015) (15,315) (48,572) (45,909) Operating income 46,641 51,718 21,755 165,693 Other (expense) income, net (270) 783 (1,632) 2,285 Interest expense (10,941) (10,347) (33,265) (31,925) Income (loss) before taxes and equity in net income of associated companies $ 35,430 $ 42,154 $ (13,142) $ 136,053

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 493,842 $ 462,274 $ 1,420,156 $ 1,395,600 Cost of goods sold 312,977 289,725 906,308 865,770 Gross profit 180,865 172,549 513,848 529,830 Selling, general and administrative expenses 126,479 118,221 372,125 359,350 Impairment charges — — 88,840 — Restructuring and related charges, net 7,745 2,610 31,128 4,787 Operating income 46,641 51,718 21,755 165,693 Other (expense) income, net (270) 783 (1,632) 2,285 Interest expense (10,941) (10,347) (33,265) (31,925) Income (loss) before taxes and equity in net income of associated companies 35,430 42,154 (13,142) 136,053 Taxes on income before equity in net income of associated companies 9,266 12,167 22,280 40,453 Income (loss) before equity in net income of associated companies 26,164 29,987 (35,422) 95,600 Equity in net income of associated companies 4,322 2,385 12,262 6,940 Net income (loss) 30,486 32,372 (23,160) 102,540 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 17 26 29 82 Net income (loss) attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation $ 30,469 $ 32,346 $ (23,189) $ 102,458 Per share data:







Net income (loss) attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation

common shareholders – basic $ 1.75 $ 1.81 $ (1.32) $ 5.71 Net income (loss) attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation

common shareholders – diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.81 $ (1.32) $ 5.70 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 17,363,947 17,837,858 17,524,377 17,889,168 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 17,421,090 17,864,335 17,545,666 17,909,967

Quaker Chemical Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except par value)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,038 $ 188,880 Accounts receivable, net 436,216 400,126 Inventories 268,608 227,472 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,123 59,939 Total current assets 945,985 876,417





Property, plant and equipment, net 295,784 229,532 Right-of-use lease assets 38,454 34,120 Goodwill 501,767 518,894 Other intangible assets, net 890,645 827,098 Investments in associated companies 106,783 98,012 Deferred tax assets 10,050 9,216 Other non-current assets 27,329 17,360 Total assets $ 2,816,797 $ 2,610,649





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 35,949 $ 37,554 Accounts payable 205,541 198,137 Dividends payable 8,825 8,572 Accrued compensation 42,095 50,212 Accrued restructuring 4,800 2,297 Accrued pension and postretirement benefits 2,259 2,328 Other accrued liabilities 83,930 80,668 Total current liabilities 383,399 379,768





Long-term debt 838,522 669,614 Long-term lease liabilities 22,637 20,028 Deferred tax liabilities 150,726 138,828 Non-current accrued pension and postretirement benefits 23,769 23,783 Other non-current liabilities 30,861 24,445 Total liabilities 1,449,914 1,256,466

Equity



Common stock $1 par value; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

September 30, 2025 – 17,367,942 shares; December 31, 2024 – 17,673,607 shares 17,368 17,674 Capital in excess of par value 876,911 903,781 Retained earnings 584,706 633,731 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (115,333) (201,619) Total Quaker shareholders' equity 1,363,652 1,353,567 Noncontrolling interest 3,231 616 Total equity 1,366,883 1,354,183 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,816,797 $ 2,610,649

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities



Net (loss) income $ (23,160) $ 102,540 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 68,471 63,159 Equity in undistributed earnings of associated companies, net of dividends (4,366) 1,045 Deferred income taxes (16,503) (7,934) Share-based compensation 10,419 12,413 Impairment charges 88,840 — Restructuring and related charges, net 31,128 4,787 Inventory step-up amortization 6,022 — Gain on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other assets (2,051) — Other adjustments (5,082) (4,325) Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in current assets and current liabilities, net of acquisitions:



Accounts receivable 4,585 20,625 Inventories (16,473) (10,875) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,258) (7,912) Accrued restructuring (21,671) (6,397) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,992) (25,612) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,909 141,514 Cash flows from investing activities



Investments in property, plant and equipment (33,630) (19,337) Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (164,209) (39,302) Proceeds from disposition of assets 2,992 2,798 Other investing activities 1,828 — Net cash used in investing activities (193,019) (55,841) Cash flows from financing activities



Payments of long-term debt (25,967) (48,600) Borrowings on revolving credit facilities, net 168,938 30,500 Payments on other debt, net (525) (842) Dividends paid (25,583) (24,523) Shares purchased under share repurchase programs (36,496) (22,906) Other stock related activity (1,099) (631) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 79,268 (67,002) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 7,000 (1,124) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (16,842) 17,547 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 188,880 194,527 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 172,038 $ 212,074

