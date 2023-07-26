Quaker Houghton Appoints Russell R. Shaller to its Board of Directors

News provided by

Quaker Houghton

26 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced the appointment of Russell R. Shaller to Quaker Houghton's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Michael F. Barry, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton, stated: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Russell to our Board.  Russell is a proven leader with extensive experience across several industries which will be a valuable asset to our Board and our Company."

Mr. Shaller has served as President and Chief Executive Officer and director of Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) since April 2022.  Prior to being appointed to his current role, Mr. Shaller served as President of the Identification Solutions business at Brady Corporation from 2015 to 2022.  Prior to joining Brady Corporation, Mr. Shaller served as President of Microwave Solutions for Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TDY) from 2008 to 2015.  Previously, Mr. Shaller served in several positions of increasing responsibility at W.L. Gore & Associates, including as Division Leader, Electronic Products Division from 2003 to 2008 and General Manager of Gore Photonics from 2001 to 2003.  Prior to joining W.L. Gore in 1993, Mr. Shaller worked in engineering and program management positions at Westinghouse Corporation. Mr. Shaller holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA from the University of Delaware.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated: "Russell's industry knowledge and focus on driving growth through innovation will support the execution of our profitable growth strategy, better positioning our Company to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Quaker Houghton:
Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

Also from this source

Quaker Houghton Announces a 5% Increase in Cash Dividend

Quaker Houghton Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Investor Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.