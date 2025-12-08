Quaker Houghton Recognized on Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies for a third consecutive year. The list, presented by Newsweek and global research firm Statista, Inc., evaluates the top 2,000 U.S. based public companies and recognizes the top 600 across 14 industry subcategories. America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available environmental, social and governance performance indicators derived from sustainability reports and an independent perception survey.

Joe Berquist, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "This recognition by Newsweek, for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our commitment to corporate responsibility. Our value driven culture is grounded on delivering the best results for our customers. This award reflects the discipline of our people and the investments we have made that are driving meaningful progress."

To learn more about Quaker Houghton's vision for a more sustainable future, please visit our website at quakerhoughton.com/sustainability

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,400 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

SOURCE Quaker Houghton