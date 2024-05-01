Quaker Launches Quaker Pickleball Academy, Invites Players Across the U.S. to Step Into the "Kitchen"

As an Official Partner of the Association of Pickleball Players, The Quaker Oats Company is committed to helping fuel the pickleball community through nourishing recipes and fun pickleball pop-ups around the country

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Quaker is serving up the Quaker Pickleball Academy – a new series of free pickleball pop-up events that invites players of all levels to step into the "kitchen." The Quaker Pickleball Academy will give players the opportunity to join free skills and drills sessions to help take their game to the next level. Players can also enjoy delicious and nutritious recipes from Quaker as they prepare to volley, dink and serve on the court in a fun "oat-fficial" tournament.

Visit QuakerOats.com/Pickleball to learn more about the Quaker Pickleball Academy and how you can get in on the fun now!

The Quaker Pickleball Academy will make four stops around the country and will culminate with an additional marquee event this Fall. Those 18 and older can reserve a spot for their preferred Quaker Pickleball Academy event by visiting QuakerOats.com/Pickleball.

Confirmed 2024 Quaker Pickleball Academy Stops:

May 16 : SPF Pickleball in Chicago, IL

: SPF Pickleball in June 21 : Diadem near Ft. Lauderdale, FL

: Diadem near July 19 : The Hub in San Diego, CA

: The Hub in July 31 : Newport Beach Pickleball Club in Newport Beach, CA

Quaker has been winning in the kitchen since 1877 and is committed to helping people on their journey to feel their best and live a healthy lifestyle. Whether in their own home or the "kitchen" of pickleball courts across the U.S., Quaker Oats can help nourish players on and off the court. As an official partner of the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) for the 2024 season, Quaker is proud to support a sport that helps to create inclusive communities and is shown to improve mental health1 for those over 50.

"Through our partnership with the APP, we have an opportunity to help support players by combining the nourishment of Quaker Oats along with the benefits of playing pickleball," said Katie Scupham, Vice President of Meal Occasions at PepsiCo. "We hope the Quaker Pickleball Academy gives players of all levels a chance to get involved and have some fun fueled by Quaker in the 'kitchen'!"

"We're pleased to partner with Quaker Oats on this important initiative to support pickleball nationwide," said Ryan McSpadden, APP chief revenue officer. "Not only are nutrition and nourishment crucial for a great time on the courts, but the chance for players to hone their skills in a fun-filled environment is exactly what the APP is all about."

Visit QuakerOats.com to learn more about Quaker products and use the product locator tool to find a store near you to purchase your favorite variety of Quaker Oats.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition – including Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes, Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars and more. Through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), Quaker is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people. Learn more about Quaker at QuakerOats.com, on X (@Quaker), on Instagram (@Quaker) and on Facebook (Quaker).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About the Association of Pickleball Players

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be seen on more than 40 hours of nationally televised pickleball. Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only pro and amateur pickleball tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball and became the first pickleball organization ever to establish an official headquarters and training center with The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The APP Tour's 2024 schedule features the most robust pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions, with 20 events across the country offering various combinations of single, doubles and mixed doubles play as well as pro team competitions. The APP prides itself on growing the game and developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its nationwide network of APP UTR Sports Pickleball Leagues and the Doubles Dink for Cancer fundraising program benefitting the American Cancer Society; support of international pickleball events and the APP's Atlantic Cup, featuring Team USA vs. Team Europe; and youth initiatives including the APP Junior Circuit, APP Next Gen Series and APP Next Gen U.S. National Team. The 2024 tournament schedule, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp.global and on Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

