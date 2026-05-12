QUAKER NAMED OFFICIAL BREAKFAST OF FIFA WORLD CUP 26™ AND OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF THE PLAYER ESCORT PROGRAM

In addition to the Player Escort Program, Quaker will connect fans to FIFA World Cup 26™ with exciting retail giveaways, expanded protein portfolio and new ad campaign in the U.S.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker, a brand trusted by families for nearly 150 years, is proud to be the Official Breakfast of the FIFA World Cup 26™, fueling mornings that bring families, friends, and fans together to celebrate the world's game. Quaker will also sponsor FIFA's iconic Player Escort Program, which gives young fans the opportunity to step onto the pitch with their soccer heroes and become part of unforgettable FIFA World Cup 26™ moments.

Quaker named official breakfast of FIFA World Cup 26™

Quaker Player Escort Program Shines a Spotlight on Local Youth

Quaker partnered with Common Goal, a collective of soccer-based community organizations, to identify over 1,400 youth across all 11 FIFA World Cup™ United States host cities to participate in the Quaker Player Escort Program. This once in a lifetime moment gives youth the chance to walk professional players onto the pitch across 66 U.S. matches and connects youth directly to the global spectacle of FIFA World Cup™.

Extending this impact, Quaker sponsored the creation and delivery of 40,000 hours of educational programming focused on nutrition fundamentals. This initiative will directly affect more than 4,000 youth from underserved communities across 30+ organizations, empowering them with direct access to curriculum that highlights:

Breakfast and nutrition fundamentals – showcasing the importance of morning routines

– showcasing the importance of morning routines Hydration and wellness – understanding the role of proper hydration in daily performance

– understanding the role of proper hydration in daily performance Family and coach engagement – building support systems that encourage lifelong nutritional decision-making

"FIFA World Cup is one of the most universal moments in global sport, bringing people together in a way few things can, and that's the same powerful connection we see around the breakfast table every day," said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Quaker Foods. "At a moment when millions of fans are inspired and energized, we wanted to be part of a bigger conversation—providing resources around daily nutrition for families and communities and inspiring the next generation with moments both on and off the field."

Bring FIFA World Cup™ Home: Quaker's Limited-Edition Packaging and Daily Prize Sweepstakes

Quaker is bringing the excitement of FIFA World Cup 26™ directly to fans' tables with limited-edition FIFA-branded packaging across select Quaker products, including Quaker Instant Oatmeal, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, and Quaker Oatmeal Squares. But the game spirit doesn't stop there. Now through June 24, 2026, fans have daily chances to enter to win exciting FIFA World Cup™ prizes from Quaker.

Fans can visit www.QuakerFWC26.com to register and enter for a chance to win (no purchase necessary), as well as submit product codes (UPC) from participating Quaker products for additional bonus entries. The sweepstakes features over 1,600 prizes available daily, including:

Grand Prize : One pair of tickets to the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final Match (July 19, 2026)

: One pair of tickets to the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final Match (July 19, 2026) Additional Match Tickets: Pairs of tickets to Group Stage through Semi-Final matches

Pairs of tickets to Group Stage through Semi-Final matches Exclusive Merchandise: FIFA World Cup™ branded merchandise, including replica match balls, Quaker-branded FIFA hats, scarves, and backpacks

For Official Rules, prize details, and entry limits, visit www.QuakerFWC26.com.

Fuel to Start Whatever's Next: Quaker Debuts New Ad Campaign for FIFA World Cup 26™

Quaker will also debut a new FIFA World Cup 26™ ad this summer, depicting soccer players starting their morning with Quaker. The commercial centers around one distinctive sound: the soft "clink" of a ceramic bowl, filled with nourishing oatmeal, being set in many different spaces and places. The campaign connects morning routines to the soccer pitch, revealing that greatness doesn't happen overnight - it starts every morning, and Quaker is here to fuel you to start whatever's next.

From the Breakfast Table to On-the-Go, Quaker Fuels you on Game Day with Functional Ingredients

From mealtime to game time, Quaker is expanding its portfolio of breakfast and snack options to meet evolving consumer preferences:

Quaker Chewy Protein Granola Bars – Available Now 5g of protein in every bar Flavors: Maple & Brown Sugar and Caramel Chocolate Chip

– Available Now Quaker Protein Rice Crisps – Available Now 6g of protein and 9g whole grains per serving Flavors: Chocolate Caramel and Tangy Barbecue

– Available Now New Quaker Protein Granola Bar Flavor – Available in late-June 10g of protein per bar New Flavor: Chocolate Pretzel

– Available in late-June Quaker High Protein Instant Oatmeal – Available in July 22g of protein per serving Flavors: Blueberries & Cream and Banana Chocolate

– Available in July

"People want added protein in their foods from breakfast to snacking, and they don't want to compromise on taste to get it," said James Wade, Marketing Vice President, Quaker Foods. "We know 73% of Americans purposely consume foods with protein at least once a day1, and we've evolved our products to meet that demand with options that fit real routines and real preferences. Our new protein innovations build on what families already love about Quaker, while delivering the added functional ingredients they're looking for in delicious, accessible ways."

Learn more at www.QuakerOats.com and follow @Quaker on social media for more FIFA World Cup™ updates.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For nearly 150 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on X and Instagram @Quaker.

1 Source: Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026.

SOURCE The Quaker Oats Company