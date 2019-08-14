Quaker Steak & Lube Signs Agreements for Two New Concession Locations

Having recently undergone a strategic brand refinement, Quaker Steak & Lube is newly positioned for franchise development and growth. With heightened operational and service standards, an integrated marketing strategy, improved food and beverage menu offerings and a support team backed by decades of experience, the brand is drawing interest and consideration from restaurant franchisees nationwide.

A three-year licensing agreement was signed for the new concessions location in the PPG Paints Arena located at 1001 Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pa. This premier walk-up concessions stand will be located on the main concourse of the arena and will be open for more than 150 events during the year, including all Pittsburgh Penguins hockey games, as well as concerts and other special events. In addition to the concession agreement with PPG Paints Arena, Quaker Steak & Lube also signed an agreement for a three-year marketing sponsorship to include a variety of advertising with the event venue. Both agreements with the arena strengthen the brand's presence in the Pittsburgh market and further its interest in supporting the community.

The long-term FirstEnergy Stadium concessions agreement will provide stadium-goers with access to a 66-foot wide walk-up order counter just inside one of the stadium's most heavily trafficked entrances on the southwest general concourse. The visual elements of the concessions space dramatically reflect the characteristics of Quaker Steak & Lube's new building design, featuring brick and wood elements, along with vibrant signage and food imagery. Eight order stations will be open during all Cleveland Browns home games and all other events hosted at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns will also further support and promote the concessions venue and overall Quaker Steak & Lube presence in Greater Cleveland.

These two agreements raise the number of Quaker Steak & Lube counter-service eateries in stadiums and arenas to five, all being operated by Aramark.

"We're excited to be expanding Quaker Steak & Lube into more arenas and stadiums," said Bruce Lane, Vice President. "We have a lot of loyal guests in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets, but with sports fans coming far and wide from other cities, we will certainly increase the number of Quaker Steak enthusiasts. We welcome these Aramark locations and look forward to their continued success with the Quaker Steak brand."

Quaker Steak & Lube operations are based in Westlake, Ohio, and the company has more than 40 casual-dining locations across the United States. The brand is actively seeking single- and multi-unit franchise partners to increase its presence across the country. With a low average initial investment of $463,500-$3,241,000 and high growth potential, Quaker Steak & Lube is a rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that provides significant support to franchises in all aspects of the business for maximum sales and franchise success.

For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube franchising opportunities, visit https://lubefranchising.com/.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 43 locations in twelve states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com or www.lubefranchising.com.

SOURCE Quaker Steak & Lube