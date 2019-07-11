Quaker Steak & Lube Signs Franchise Agreement For New Restaurant Location

Quaker Steak & Lube has spent more than two years reshaping and redefining the brand to position it for strategic growth, much of which will come through franchise development. The restaurant chain's leadership team has elevated the brand from new and improved menu offerings to enhanced service standards, all supported by a fully cohesive marketing strategy. These efforts are proving to be fruitful, as the brand continues to attract the attention of new franchisees around the country.

Entrepreneurs Brooke and Brandy Pidgeon will own and operate the new Salem, Ohio location. As part of the revitalization and remodeling of the historic Timberlanes Complex, Quaker Steak will be located in the lower level off of Penn Avenue, in a space formerly known as Wallaby's. This Quaker Steak location will be a smaller version of the iconic restaurant offering the full line of burgers, wings and more. In addition to Quaker Steak, the Timberlanes Complex is also home to a hotel, an event center/ballroom and another full-service restaurant, all located at 544 East Pershing St. in Salem.

"With our focus on strategic growth, Quaker Steak & Lube is very excited to be bringing our iconic brand with an energetic atmosphere and quality food to new fans across the country," said Bruce Lane, Vice President. "We welcome Brooke and Brandy to the Quaker Steak family and look forward to helping them achieve immense success in their market."

Quaker Steak & Lube operations are based in Westlake, Ohio and the company has more than 40 casual-dining locations across the United States. The brand is actively seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchise partners to increase its presence across the country. With a low average initial investment of $463,500-$3,241,000 and high growth potential, Quaker Steak & Lube is a rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that provides significant support to franchises in all aspects of the business for maximum sales and franchise success.

For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube franchising opportunities, visit https://lubefranchising.com/.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 42 locations in twelve states across the U.S. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with crave-able food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, including franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit www.thelube.com or www.lubefranchising.com.

