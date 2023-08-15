Quaker Windows & Doors Recognized in the Inc. 5000 List for 2023

Quaker Windows & Doors, a renowned leader in high-quality window and door manufacturing, is proud to announce that it has again been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2023. Securing its position as the 119th fastest-growing manufacturing company on the list, Quaker's inclusion stands as a testament to its exceptional growth trajectory and unyielding commitment to excellence.

The Inc. 5000 list annually ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Quaker's achievement marks an important milestone in the company's history, emphasizing its dedication to continuous growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized among such esteemed companies," said Kevin Blansett, CEO of Quaker Windows & Doors. "This accolade is a direct reflection of our dedicated team's tireless efforts, our consistent focus on product quality, and our pledge to always prioritize our customers. As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain committed to maintaining the excellence that has earned us this recognition."

Over the years, Quaker has established a reputation for producing top-tier products within the residential, luxury residential and commercial markets that blend cutting-edge technology with timeless design. The company's success is underpinned by its commitment to using high-quality materials, its relentless drive for innovation, and its promise of outstanding customer service.

The Inc. 5000 recognition not only celebrates Quaker's growth but also shines a spotlight on its future potential. As the company looks ahead, it envisions new product launches, expanded facilities, and even greater engagement with its loyal customer base.

About Quaker Windows & Doors

Quaker Windows & Doors is a premier manufacturer of top-quality windows and doors, dedicated to delivering customers innovative, energy-efficient products and unrivaled customer service. The company boasts a diverse selection of aluminum, vinyl, and wood window and door products, encompassing the residential, commercial, and luxury markets. Quaker consistently sets the benchmark in the industry, demonstrating a commitment to excellence.

Quaker's unwavering focus on quality has led to the development of patented technology, ongoing product, and system design innovations. Driven by a mission of continuous innovation, improvement, integrity, and total customer satisfaction, the company embraces "The Quaker Difference" as its guiding principle.

For more information about Quaker Windows and Doors and their array of products, please visit www.QuakerWindows.com. For inquiries or further comments, please reach out to Bill Sifflard, [email protected].

