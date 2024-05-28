Quaker Windows and Doors to expand in Eldon Manufacturing Facility

Quaker is investing over $30 million and creating 220 new jobs

ELDON, Mo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Windows and Doors, a premier manufacturer of top-quality windows and doors, announced today that it will significantly expand its Eldon manufacturing facility, investing over $30 million and creating 220 new jobs. The company's expansion will add a vertical paint line and increase capabilities for insulating glass production while helping meet the increased demand for its high-quality windows and doors.

"Quaker's ongoing investment and job creation in Eldon is a testament to our state's ability to support first-rate manufacturers," said Governor Mike Parson. "This company's growth is a prime example of the results that our state's business climate, superior infrastructure, and skilled workforce provide. We look forward to Quaker's success as it continues its decades-long history of quality and excellence in central Missouri."

Through its expansion, Quaker continues to increase its manufacturing capacity, adding 300,000 square feet to its existing 450,000-square-foot campus. The original phase for the company's Eldon facility was completed in 2020. This will be the third addition in four years, bringing its total space to nearly 800,000 square feet. The latest expansion includes installing a state-of-the-art vertical paint line to expand powder paint capabilities. This cutting-edge equipment, a testament to Quaker's commitment to innovation, will improve efficiency and uphold the high product quality that customers expect. Quaker is also expanding its insulating glass production capacity and adding additional tempering capabilities to better meet the needs of its diverse customer base.

"This project is part of Quaker's ongoing investment in our future," said Kevin Blansett, CEO of Quaker Windows and Doors. "Expanding our paint, thermal-fill, and glass capabilities is essential in supporting increased capacity needs for our commercial, residential, and luxury customers throughout the country."

"This expansion is a testament to our strategic partners' collaborative effort and support," continued Blansett. "We are grateful to the City of Eldon, Verslues Construction, Ameren Missouri, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Works, Central Bank, and Ryan, Inc. Their dedication and support have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. Together, we are expanding our facilities and contributing to central Missouri's economic growth and development. We look forward to continuing these strong partnerships as we move forward."

Eldon Mayor Trevor Vennon added, "Quaker has become a huge part of Eldon. The town is being revitalized, and Quakers have been a big part of that. We are excited for the next phase of the Quaker plan and look forward to working with Quaker to continue to grow."

Quaker's continued expansion on all three campuses generates new employment opportunities in central Missouri while underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and growth. Quaker's new Eldon facilities, expected to be complete by late 2025, are designed to accommodate future growth and ensure the company remains a leader in its industry.

About Quaker Windows and Doors

Quaker Windows & Doors is a premier manufacturer of top-quality windows and doors, dedicated to delivering customers innovative, energy-efficient products and unrivaled customer service. The company boasts a diverse selection of aluminum, vinyl, and wood window and door products, encompassing the residential, commercial, and luxury markets. Quaker's brands include QUAKER RESIDENTIAL™, QUAKER COMMERCIAL™, and QUARTZ™ Luxury. Quaker consistently sets the benchmark in the industry, demonstrating a commitment to excellence.

Quaker's unwavering focus on quality has led to the development of patented technology and ongoing product and system design innovations. Driven by a mission of continuous innovation, improvement, integrity, and total customer satisfaction, the company embraces "The Quaker Difference" as its guiding principle.

For more information about Quaker Windows and Doors and their array of products, please visit www.QuakerWindows.com. For inquiries or further comments, please reach out to Bill Sifflard, [email protected].

