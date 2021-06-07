Quala Expands into New Markets with Acquisition of Kraft Tank Corporation

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 26, 2021, acquired the tank trailer cleaning operations within Kraft Tank Corporation's locations in Kansas City (KS) and Oklahoma City (OK). With these two new additions, Quala will expand their network of Chemical and Food Grade Tank Cleaning Services to local businesses and potentially current clientele looking to expand into new markets. Kraft Tank Corporation will continue to deliver truck and trailer maintenance and other services at these locations, on an ongoing basis.

Quals is recognized as North America's leading provider of tank cleaning services to multiple industrial verticals. With the addition of these two facilities, Quala operates 80+ service locations throughout North America.

Erik Leto, Chief Operating Officer, states, "Our capabilities have always differentiated us from the competition and adding these facilities aligns with our vision to continue improving our network. These two new Facilities offer Chemical and Food Grade Tank & ISO Container Cleaning, Heating services, and IBC Cleaning capabilities". Leto continued by saying, "in addition, these locations specifically offer new driver rooms enhancing the overall experience with clean and convenient amenities."

Stop by either of our new facilities today or contact our team with any questions:

Quala Kansas City, KS 9957 Medford Ave Bldg #11 Kansas City, KS 66115 (913) 601-6999 [email protected] Quala Oklahoma City, OK 2650 Shull Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73111 (405) 438-0919 [email protected]

To view all locations visit https://quala.us.com/locations-list/

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 80+ locations servicing the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. For more information about Quala, visit our website at www.quala.us.com/dynamic-growth .

Contact: Vicky Herron, Marketing (305) 332-9056

Contact Information:

Quala

Paul Hofley, VP, Sales & Marketing

500 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 435, Tampa, FL 33609

(248) 219-0012 / [email protected]



SOURCE Quala

