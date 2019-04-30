Quala Expands Their Chemical Cleaning Capabilities in the Gulf Region

The new Quala facility is conveniently located at 2420 18th Ave N, Bessemer, AL 35020 just minutes off from Interstate 20 West/ Interstate 59 South. To learn more, visit our website at www.quala.us.com/contact and fill out our contact form. To schedule a clean today email us at info@quala.us.com or dial 855.55.Quala (7-8252).

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is North America's largest independent provider of tank trailer cleaning, ISO container depot services and IBC cleaning, testing and reconditioning services. Quala's national network of tank wash and wastewater treatment facilities is comprised of 74 locations in the U.S. and Canada, providing the widest breadth of container cleaning services nationwide. For more information, visit www.quala.us.com .

