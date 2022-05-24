Qualatex Balloon Wonderland Benefiting Give Kids The World Village Will Dazzle Attendees July 15-16, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Kids The World Village will take its fundraising to new heights this summer when it hosts Qualatex Balloon Wonderland – one of the nonprofit's most uplifting events ever! On Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, Orlando's Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress will come alive with vibrant colors and breathtaking flair as more than 400 balloon artists from around the world construct a life-sized replica of Give Kids The World Village – an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.gktw.org/events/event.php?id=220, enabling guests to walk through the spectacular display; take one-of-a-kind photos; and enjoy live performances by strolling magicians, balloon artists and more. Sponsored by Pioneer Balloon Company, the event will include an opening night Party in Wonderland on Friday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm; the main event on Saturday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; and an After Hours Party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with all proceeds benefiting Give Kids The World.

"We are very excited about bringing the wonder and excitement of balloon artistry to Orlando while raising funds for such an impactful nonprofit," said Pioneer Balloon Company Marketing Strategies Director Cyndra Perez.

Pamela Landwirth, president and CEO of Give Kids The World, said, "Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told "no" due to the limitations of their illness. With support from partners like Pioneer Balloon Company, we are thrilled to be able to provide these children and their families with a magical week of "yes" where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and create unforgettable memories in a storybook oasis which attendees will have the opportunity to get a glimpse of during Balloon Wonderland."

Balloon artisans from 22 countries will construct life-sized replicas of seven iconic Village venues during a build expected to take 15,000 hours, using 500,000 biodegradable balloons.

One of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to be rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator 15 years in a row, Give Kids The World Village's mission is to create happiness and hope for wish families during all-inclusive, customized dream vacations. Every family is treated to transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; donated theme park tickets; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and more. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed 177,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

Since its founding in 1917, Pioneer® Balloon Company has grown into an international company with a passion for sharing the magic and wonder of balloons. Qualatex®, Pioneer's flagship brand, is widely regarded as "The Very Best Balloons™" and includes an extensive selection of latex, Microfoil®, and exclusive Bubble balloons, for the decor, entertaining and retail markets. For more information, visit us.qualatex.com.

