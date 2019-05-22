Qualcomm and EE Bring 5G to the UK with the Launch of the First Commercial 5G Service

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and EE today announced the arrival of commercial 5G services in the UK with the launch of EE's 5G network and availability of premium 5G devices based on the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem and Qualcomm Technologies' RF Front-End (RFFE) solutions. The launch marks another significant milestone in the fast-paced and broad roll out of 5G across the globe, with UK consumers now having access to the country's first commercial 5G network and commercially available 5G smartphones by OnePlus, Oppo and LG powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G Modem with integrated transceiver and Qualcomm Technologies' RFFE solutions. EE also announced the availability of the HTC 5G Smart Hub powered by the Snapdragon X50 5G Modem.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/05/22/qualcomm-and-ee-bring-5g-uk-launch-first-commercial-5g-service)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website , OnQ blog , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qualcomm.com

