Qualcomm and LGE Enter Into a New Global Patent License Agreement
5-year agreement covers 3G, 4G and 5G single and multimode devices
Aug 20, 2019, 07:30 ET
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that LGE has entered into a new direct worldwide patent license agreement with Qualcomm. Under the terms of the five-year, royalty-bearing agreement, Qualcomm has granted LGE a patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode complete devices. The agreement is consistent with Qualcomm's established global licensing terms.
The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at
(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/08/20/qualcomm-and-lge-enter-new-global-patent-license-agreement)
