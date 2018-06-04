Qualcomm and Sprint Team Up to Offer Free Data through 2018 for Snapdragon-Powered Always Connected PCs

"We're excited to continuously grow the Windows 10 on Snapdragon ecosystem by supporting Sprint in providing customers with unlimited data, encouraging even greater on-the-go productivity and entertainment," said Joe Glynn, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Building on our existing portfolio and upcoming offerings, this announcement is a significant milestone in bringing consumers fast, accessible connectivity from nearly anywhere in North America."

The news follows recent announcements from Qualcomm Technologies reiterating its commitment to support a shift in user behavior to a mobile-first, always-on, always-connected Windows 10 experience, with the introduction of PC data plans from operators across the world, including Europe and China.

"Clearly, the next generation of laptops is here with the arrival of Always Connected PCs," said Ryan Sullivan, vice president of product development and engineering, Sprint. "These PCs are changing the way we work and play – they demand a great network experience and Sprint delivers on that. We are excited to be part of this movement and we know our customers will appreciate these powerful mobility solutions."

Shifting consumer behavior and demographics point to a rise in consumers expecting their computing devices to be always on and always connected. The PC experience is about to change, and both Qualcomm Technologies and Sprint are leaders in this effort forward.

For more information on this offer from Sprint and Qualcomm Technologies, please visit: https://www.sprint.com/freedata.

*Requires network connectivity.

