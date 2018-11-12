Qualcomm Announces Livestream of Keynotes at Third Annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced that the third annual Snapdragon Technology Summit keynotes will be broadcast live from Hawaii on December 4, 5 and 6 at 9:00 a.m. HST daily (11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. GMT). Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm Incorporated, will host the event, along with Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile for Qualcomm Technologies. They will be joined on stage throughout the three days by global industry leaders.

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes, and communicates and this year's summit will feature a number of announcements of industry milestones on the path to the commercialization of 5G in 2019, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform and the always on, always connected PC. Breakthrough technologies and advancements that will continue to shape the future capabilities of mobile devices, always on, always connected PCs, and other consumer and enterprise user experiences will be on demonstration.

"I am very excited to build upon the success of last year's Snapdragon Technology Summit and be joined by over 330 global press and analysts in Hawaii again this year," said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. "This year's announcements will span across three days, include collaborations with several major industry leaders that will solidify our path to 5G commercialization, and change the way we use mobile devices in 2019 and beyond, creating a truly global moment for customers and tech enthusiasts around the world watching via the livestream."

Viewers will be able to watch the livestreams daily at www.qualcomm.com/snapdragontechsummit and stay tuned to the Qualcomm Twitter handle for live updates before and during the keynotes. Livestream replays will also be available at the Snapdragon Tech Summit Event Hub. The hashtag for the event is #SnapdragonSummit.

