Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

In addition, based on the advice of our proxy solicitor and subject again to the Inspectors of Election's report, Proposal 2, the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors; Proposal 3, regarding advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation; Proposal 4, regarding the approval of the amendment to the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the share reserve by 30,000,000 shares; and Proposals 5, 6 and 7, regarding the approval of amendments to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, have been approved. Lastly, Proposal 8, the stockholder proposal to undo certain amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, has not been approved.

The vote is subject to certification by the independent Inspector of Election for the Annual Meeting. Final voting results of the Annual Meeting will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K which the Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within four (4) business days of the Annual Meeting, at which time it will become available at www.qualcomm.com and www.sec.gov.

