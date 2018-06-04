Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform for Windows 10 PCs

"Building on the portfolio of Always On, Always Connected PCs established over the past year, we are thrilled to work with Samsung to help offer consumers true mobility combined with the productivity and entertainment features of Windows 10," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile business unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "To truly expand this category, our work with mobile leaders like Samsung is important to help us deliver the next generation of Always On, Always Connected PCs to consumers."

The Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform is designed to support many sought-after smartphone features in the PC and to stay connected to LTE or Wi-Fi so users can receive notifications and have their data virtually always synced on the go. The power-efficient architecture is engineered to support up to 30 percent system-wide increase in performance and up to 3X AI performance over the previous generation, as well as up to 1.2 gigabits per second LTE connectivity speeds and up to 25 hours of continuous usage or multi-day battery life under normal usage conditions*.

"At Samsung, we understand the unique needs of our consumers and aim to create new innovations to support their 'on-the-go' lifestyle," said Kyungsik Choi, executive vice president and head of strategic marketing office, mobile communications business, Samsung Electronics. "This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and their Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform will allow us to provide always on, always connected mobile computing experiences for our customers."

With 10nm leading node efficiency, the Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform allows for sleeker and more portable, fanless designs for mobile customers, compared to current 14nm solutions. In addition, new and improved features on the Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform can support on-device experiences for AI, and users can expect camera, voice and battery life enhancements. In addition, advanced graphics and high-quality audio is designed to allow users to maximize their entertainment while viewing or capturing, all while bringing a Windows 10 experience, complete with productivity utilizing Cortana, entertainment and security. Users can now create, collaborate, connect and share effortlessly on their Always On, Always Connected PC**.

Windows 10 devices powered by the Snapdragon Mobile Compute Platform are expected to be available in retail later this year. For more information on the Snapdragon Mobile Compute Platform, please visit https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon.

*Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

**Requires network connection.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm AI Engine are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-announces-snapdragon-850-mobile-compute-platform-for-windows-10-pcs-300659572.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.qualcomm.com

