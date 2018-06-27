Qualcomm Appoints Mark Fields and Kornelis Smit to its Board of Directors

These new Directors bring extensive experience in senior leadership and board-level positions, as well as broad knowledge and relevant expertise that will be valuable to the Company as it works to execute against its strategic plan to drive growth in mobile, and capitalize on the opportunity of mobile intersecting a broader set of industries, such as automotive, the Internet of Things, networking and mobile compute.

"Mark and Neil are well-respected in their fields and bring a wealth of experience and critical business knowledge of different industries that are pertinent to Qualcomm," said Jeffrey W. Henderson, Chairman of the Board, Qualcomm Incorporated. "The addition of these Directors is part of an ongoing process to ensure our Board is refreshed on a regular basis, and that the experience of the Board is aligned with the trajectory of the Company so that we can maximize stockholder value."

About Mark Fields

Mark Fields served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford Motor Company from 2014 to 2017, and prior to this held the Chief Operating Officer role from 2012 to 2014. As CEO and COO at Ford, he was responsible for overseeing Ford's fastest global manufacturing expansion in 50 years, managing the most-aggressive global product introduction schedule in the company's history and delivering record profitability. Mr. Fields joined Ford in 1989 and progressed through a number of leadership positions in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. He was Executive Vice President & President of the Americas from 2005 to 2012, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Automotive Group and Ford Europe from 2004 to 2005, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Automotive Group from 2002 to 2004, and was President and Chief Executive Officer of Mazda Motor Corporation from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Fields has served on the Boards of Ford (2014 to 2017), IBM (2016 to April 2018) and Mazda (1999 to 2002), as well as serving on boards of four private companies on behalf of TPG Capital.

About Kornelis (Neil) Smit

Neil Smit serves as a Vice Chairman of Comcast Corporation, working with Comcast leaders to develop future technology-oriented business opportunities. Previously, Mr. Smit served as President of Comcast Cable from 2010 to 2011, and then President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Cable from 2011 to 2017, where he helped build Comcast Cable into the top cable and broadband company in the nation. Prior to this, Mr. Smit was at Charter Communications where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director from 2005 to 2010. Prior to joining Charter, Mr. Smit was President of Time Warner's America Online Access business, where he oversaw Internet access services, including America Online (AOL), CompuServe and Netscape ISPs. Mr. Smit was a regional President with Nabisco, and held several management positions at Pillsbury. For five and a half years, he served on active duty with the Navy SEAL Teams and retired from the service as a Lieutenant Commander. Mr. Smit has held several board positions: Chairman, Vice Chairman, and served on the audit committee of CableLabs; Chairman of C-SPAN; and Chairman, Treasurer and Secretary of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA). He also served on the Executive Committee of The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Board of Trustees.

