Qualcomm, China Unicom and Chinese OEMs Initiate China's 5G Rollout

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced its support for China Unicom's 5G rollout in collaboration with device OEMs nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE – all of which participated in the launch with devices powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with the X50 5G Modem with integrated RF transceiver and Qualcomm Technologies' RF front-end solution. China Unicom announced at the conference that it is the first announced Chinese operator expected to deliver 5G experiences to consumers.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/04/22/qualcomm-china-unicom-and-chinese-oems-initiate-chinas-5g-rollout)

