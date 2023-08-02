Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company's financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results which will be broadcast live on August 2, 2023, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13739729.     

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good. 

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.

Qualcomm Contact:
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone:  1-858-658-4813
Email:  [email protected]

