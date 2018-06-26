Qualcomm Helps to accelerate 4G Kid Watch Segment with Dedicated Snapdragon Wear 2500 Platform

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced its first platform targeted specifically for 4G connected kids watches. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2500 platform is designed to deliver a robust foundation with extended battery life, an integrated sensor hub with pre-optimized algorithms, low power location tracking, and the company's fifth generation 4G LTE modem, and optimized version of Android for kids. Built into a variety of customer devices, the Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform helps children to keep in touch with family, learn and grow with access to rich multimedia content, have fun and play with friends, and stay fit and active throughout the day – while also helping provide parents with peace of mind.
The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/06/26/qualcomm-helps-accelerate-4g-kid-watch-segment-dedicated-snapdragon-wear)
