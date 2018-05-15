Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced that the industry's newest Wi-Fi security protections will, moving forward, be applied across the Company's portfolio of mobile and networking infrastructure products. Qualcomm Technologies will support the Wi-Fi Alliance's third generation security suite, Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA3), their latest and most secure protocol that provides robust protection of user passwords and stronger privacy in both public and private Wi-Fi networks. Qualcomm Technologies is demonstrating its industry leadership by announcing implementation of these advanced security features, including the recently launched 2x2 802.11ax-ready solution for client devices, the WCN3998, and IPQ807x AP platform.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.
