Qualcomm Introduces Industry's First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at The Small Cells World Summit 2018, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), continues its leadership on the path to 5G by introducing the industry's first 5G NR solution targeted for small cells and remote radio head deployments (FSM100xx). Building on the market-proven and broadly deployed Qualcomm® FSM™ Platform for 3G and 4G small cells, this new small cell product will support 5G NR in both mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum. This highly flexible solution is designed to enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to reuse both software and hardware designs across sub-6 and mmWave products, supporting high-bandwidth and robust coverage for mobile subscribers around the globe. Small cell densification, which is already under way for 4G, is likewise expected to be a critical component of 5G network deployments and FSM100xx readies the industry to develop powerful and uniform 5G user experiences, taking advantage of the full range of 5G spectrum types.
The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at
(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/05/21/qualcomm-introduces-industrys-first-5g-nr-solution-small-cells-and-remote)
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.
Qualcomm and FSM are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm FSM is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com
John Sinnott, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-introduces-industrys-first-5g-nr-solution-for-small-cells-and-remote-radio-heads-300651340.html
SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Share this article