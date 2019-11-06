Qualcomm Names Akash Palkhiwala as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Akash Palkhiwala as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"Akash's deep understanding of our business both operationally and strategically makes him the ideal individual to lead our finance function as we embark on a period that I believe may present the biggest opportunity for growth in Qualcomm's history," said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "As the 5G ramp begins, I am thrilled to congratulate Akash on this appointment."

Palkhiwala has been serving the Company as interim CFO since August. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and finance lead for QCT, with responsibility for finance and accounting for all chipset products and segments including Mobile, RF Front End, Compute, Auto, Connectivity and Networking, and IoT.

Palkhiwala joined Qualcomm in 2001 and has held a variety of roles in Finance, including Treasurer and lead for Corporate Finance overseeing Qualcomm's overall financial planning and analysis. He has been part of the senior finance leadership team for more than 10 years.

Palkhiwala holds an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from L.D. College of Engineering in India and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-5431

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated