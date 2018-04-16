Qualcomm Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.
Qualcomm will also host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2018 results which will be broadcast live on April 25, 2018, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (855) 859-2056 and international callers may dial (404) 537-3406. Callers should use reservation number 39466125.
About Qualcomm Incorporated
Qualcomm's technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G - and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.
Qualcomm Contact:
John Sinnott
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (858) 658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-schedules-second-quarter-fiscal-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300630695.html
SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated
Share this article