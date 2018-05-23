Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones

"The Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform is the first in the newly defined and highly significant 700-tier, offering technologies and features previously only available in our premium-tier mobile platforms," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By incorporating key AI capabilities and performance advancements, the Snapdragon 710 is designed to transform our customers products into the ultimate personal assistant, enhancing critical everyday consumer experiences, such as high-end camera features that will benefit from on-device high-speed AI processing, without sacrificing battery life."

The Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform provides new architectures, engineered to result in significant performance improvements over the 600-tier in the following areas:

AI: The new platform transforms the smartphone into a customized experience for users across camera and voice, powered by a multi-core AI Engine, delivering up to 2X overall performance improvements in AI applications, as compared to Snapdragon 660. Utilizing AI capabilities, the Snapdragon 710 makes it virtually effortless to capture and share contextually-aware photos and videos and personalize voice and speech patterns for more natural interactions. Through heterogeneous computing, the Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform's newly enhanced architectures, including the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ DSP, Qualcomm® Adreno™ Visual Processing subsystem and Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU, are engineered to work harmoniously to run on-device AI applications quickly, intuitively and efficiently.

Capture: The new Qualcomm Spectra™ 250 ISP supports enhancements in capturing professional-grade quality photos and videos with superior low light photography, noise reduction, fast autofocus, image stabilization, smooth zoom and real-time bokeh effects. The Qualcomm Spectra 250 ISP is designed to deliver super resolutions with up to 32MP single ISP and 20MP dual ISP. Additionally, the AI Engine in the Snapdragon 710 supports smooth, speedy video style transfer, deep portrait modes and Face ID / Unlock with active depth sensing.

Display: The Snapdragon 710 features 4K HDR playback for viewing HDR videos and apps – also a first outside the premium 800-tier. The addition of 4K HDR playback brings greater brightness, wider color gamut and color depth to the Snapdragon 710, resulting in enhanced visual quality when viewing 4K HDR supported content over the most popular video streaming services.

Connectivity: The Snapdragon 710 features the new Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, a Category 15 LTE modem that supports up to 800 Mbps download speeds. It brings some of the most advanced 4G LTE technologies to the 700-tier, including 4x4 MIMO technology (on up to 2 aggregated carriers) for up to 70% faster download speeds in weak signal conditions, and License-Assisted Access (LAA) for faster speeds in crowded places, compared to phones that don't support these features.

The Snapdragon 710 also offers an advanced suite of wireless technologies including cutting edge Wi-Fi features, Bluetooth 5, Qualcomm® Broadcast Audio and Qualcomm TrueWireless™ Stereo Plus to support wire-free listening experiences without wires between the left and right earbuds whilst delivering an enhanced user experience, including call voice in both ears, lower latency and longer battery life in the headset.

Performance and Battery: The platform's new architectures are engineered to deliver superior power efficiency, long-lasting battery life and an overall enhanced user experience. Due to enhancements to the Adreno 616 Visual Processing Subsystem architecture, Snapdragon 710-based devices can expect to see up to 40% reduction in power consumption for both gaming and 4K HDR video playback, as well as a 20% reduction in power consumption when streaming video, when compared to Snapdragon 660. Additionally, the new Kryo 360 architecture, built on ARM® Cortex™ technology, is optimized to support up to a 20% overall uplift in performance, 25% faster web browsing and 15% faster app launch times, compared to the Snapdragon 660.

With the latest Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ technology, users can get a 50% battery charge within 15 minutes.

The Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform is available today and is expected to be found in consumer devices in the second quarter of 2018.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Hexagon, Adreno, Kryo, and Qualcomm Spectra are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Quick Charge is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Kryo, Qualcomm Spectra and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

John Sinnott, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-snapdragon-710-mobile-platform-brings-in-demand-premium-features-to-a-new-tier-of-smartphones-300654073.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.qualcomm.com

