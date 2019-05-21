Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile VR Platform Powers Oculus Quest

-- Oculus Quest Launches Today, Delivering an Immersive All-In-One Virtual Reality Gaming Experience Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon --

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), helps bring a new level of immersive VR experiences to consumers today with the launch of Oculus Quest powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile VR Platform.

