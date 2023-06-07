Qualcomm Sponsoring EvoNexus Incubator Demo Day June 26th, 2023

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoNexus, California's leading non-profit technology incubator, is proud to announce the 2023 EvoNexus Demo Day, sponsored by Qualcomm & Qualcomm Ventures! EvoNexus is also supported by global technology corporate partners that include Qualcomm, Viasat, muRata, pSemi, Becton Dickinson, AMD, HP, LG, Abbott, Royal Bank of Canada, Franklin Templeton, InterDigital, Perma Pure, Intuit, Bio-Rad, BAE Systems, Cirrus Logic, City National Bank, ResMed, EMD Electronics, Dexcom, and more!

This year's Demo Day will be held in San Diego at the Qualcomm Irwin M. Jacobs Hall (Building N) on Monday, June 26th, 2023, from 3:30-7PM. For those who do not know what a Demo Day event entails, please view the short video linked HERE about the 2018 Demo Day, which was also held in the Qualcomm Jacobs Auditorium.

See the agenda for this year's event below:

3-3:30PM – Registration and Check-in

3:30-5PM – Reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres and drink, Networking, & Demonstrations from the EvoNexus Portfolio





RSVP HERE to enjoy the night of startup presentations and demonstrations.

ABOUT EVONEXUS

EvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator located in San Diego. EvoNexus has successfully launched over 250 technology startups. EvoNexus portfolio companies have secured over $3.5B in venture funding and outcomes, with $10B in pre-exit valuations and 50 acquisitions.

Unique benefits of EvoNexus Incubation:

2-Year Residency in the San Diego Office

Extremely Beneficial and Necessary Strategic Corporate Connections

Only 1% Equity Common Shares granted to non-profit organization

Over 400 VCs Investing in Our Portfolio Companies

For more information, please visit evonexus.org.

ABOUT QUALCOMM

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries including automotive, internet of things and computing, and we are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, together with its subsidiaries, covering all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, as well as including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, please visit qualcomm.com.

