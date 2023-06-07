Qualcomm Sponsoring EvoNexus Incubator Demo Day June 26th, 2023

News provided by

EvoNexus

07 Jun, 2023, 17:37 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoNexus, California's leading non-profit technology incubator, is proud to announce the 2023 EvoNexus Demo Day, sponsored by Qualcomm & Qualcomm Ventures! EvoNexus is also supported by global technology corporate partners that include Qualcomm, Viasat, muRata, pSemi, Becton Dickinson, AMD, HP, LG, Abbott, Royal Bank of Canada, Franklin Templeton, InterDigital, Perma Pure, Intuit, Bio-Rad, BAE Systems, Cirrus Logic, City National Bank, ResMed, EMD Electronics, Dexcom, and more!

This year's Demo Day will be held in San Diego at the Qualcomm Irwin M. Jacobs Hall (Building N) on Monday, June 26th, 2023, from 3:30-7PM. For those who do not know what a Demo Day event entails, please view the short video linked HERE about the 2018 Demo Day, which was also held in the Qualcomm Jacobs Auditorium.

See the agenda for this year's event below:

  • 3-3:30PM – Registration and Check-in
    • RSVP in advance to secure your seat.
  • 3:30-5PM – Reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres and drink, Networking, & Demonstrations from the EvoNexus Portfolio

  • 5:20-7PM – Presentations from 13 EvoNexus startups, followed by a vote from the audience to determine the winner of the 2023 Demo Day!

RSVP HERE to enjoy the night of startup presentations and demonstrations.

ABOUT EVONEXUS
EvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator located in San Diego. EvoNexus has successfully launched over 250 technology startups. EvoNexus portfolio companies have secured over $3.5B in venture funding and outcomes, with $10B in pre-exit valuations and 50 acquisitions. 

Unique benefits of EvoNexus Incubation: 

 For more information, please visit evonexus.org

ABOUT QUALCOMM 
Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries including automotive, internet of things and computing, and we are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. 

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, together with its subsidiaries, covering all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, as well as including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, please visit qualcomm.com.

Media Contact:
Ashlyn Haines
[email protected]

SOURCE EvoNexus

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.