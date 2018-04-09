Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018

The THX Spatial Audio Platform is an end-to-end universal positional audio solution built with the flexibility to support legacy (channel-based), emerging content formats (object-based and ambisonics) and open standards across mobile, PC and consumer electronic devices. The platform is comprised of capabilities for content creation, MPEG-H encoding and decoding and a robust set of features to optimize audio playback experiences over a wide range of consumer devices, all of which can be seamlessly integrated into existing content creation and distribution workflows.

THX and Qualcomm will be showcasing the tools necessary to enable the seamless transition to MPEG-H using the THX Spatial Audio Platform as the next generation audio standard for content creators, broadcasters, video and audio streaming service providers and device manufacturers.

Demonstrations include:

THX Spatial Audio Platform capabilities including the encode, decode, and transport of immersive audio using MPEG-H

The capture, encode, decode and simultaneous delivery of live content for VR and linear television

The use of state-of-the-art Pro Tools plug-ins using a combination of objects and ambisonics to create immersive audio experiences

The real-time measurement, creation and delivery of personalized Head-Related Transfer Functions (HRTFs), optimized for a listener's unique hearing physics, via the THX Spatial Audio Platform's personalization tool.

A cost-effective solution for the industry to deploy, the capabilities of the THX Spatial Audio Platform will help accelerate the transition to MPEG-H and make next generation entertainment experiences more accessible to consumers without compromising audio fidelity on mobile, PC and CE devices.

