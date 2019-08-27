Qualcomm Unveils Networking Pro Series Platforms that Aim to Set a New Benchmark in Wi-Fi 6 Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced Qualcomm® Networking Pro Series platforms, its second-generation Wi-Fi 6 networking offerings, designed to deliver the ultimate Wi-Fi 6 connectivity experience across the widest range of applications. At Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 6 Day in San Francisco, executives are demonstrating the Qualcomm Networking Pro Series, comprised of four platforms, the 1200, 800, 600, and 400, distinguished by format, scale of application, and computing needs. The platforms leverage the company's unique Wi-Fi 6 architecture and approach and are designed for densely congested networks, onboarding of hundreds of devices without degradation of user experience, and high performance.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/08/27/qualcomm-unveils-networking-pro-series-platforms-aim-set-new-benchmark-wi)

