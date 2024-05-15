Qualcomm will be delivering a keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024, sharing insights on "The PC Reborn" showcasing where innovation creates disruption in a mature industry

TAIPEI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, is invited to be the speaker at the COMPUTEX 2024 Keynote. The keynote will be on June 3, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. (UCT+8) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 7F.

Qualcomm to deliver a keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024

The PC industry is experiencing an inflection point, driven by era-defining innovation that promises to change how we interact with our PCs going forward. Amon will break down the trends and technology that have brought us here, and more importantly, where they will take us across productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Along with ecosystem partners, Amon will showcase the AI-accelerated experiences users can expect from their next-generation PCs and what technology is needed to bring them to life.

Under Amon's leadership, the company has diversified to become the leader in driving intelligent computing everywhere. Through its technology leadership, Qualcomm Technologies is the preferred partner of choice for mobile, XR, and automotive. With its Snapdragon® X Elite Platform, which offers game-changing performance, best-in-class power efficiency, and true and unique on-device AI capabilities, the company looks to deliver the next-generation PC for the era of AI.

COMPUTEX 2024 with the theme "Connecting AI," is set to take place from June 4th to June 7th. The event will feature 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations. Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote is now open here. For more information, please visit the official exhibition website.

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade-promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises in expanding their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices as well as 62 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

TAITRA's five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung provide services to companies outside metropolitan Taipei. Through these domestic offices, TAITRA is able to maintain close contact and interaction with local companies in their respective areas and provide direct and substantial services in areas such as feature trade promotion, business information, market seminars, on-the-job training, procurement meetings, meeting room rental, etc. Branch offices play vital roles in Taiwan Trade Shows coordination between Taipei headquarters and local companies, and invite buyers to visit local industries.

