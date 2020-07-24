Qualcomm's Board of Directors Appoints Jean-Pascal Tricoire to Board

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric SE, to the Board, effective immediately. Tricoire will serve on the Governance Committee and his term as a member of the Board of Directors continues until Qualcomm's annual meeting of stockholders in 2021.

"We welcome Jean-Pascal to the Qualcomm Board of Directors. His breadth of leadership and focus on driving digital transformation as well as his substantial international expertise, will bring considerable value to the company," said Mark McLaughlin, Chairman of the Board. "We will benefit from Jean-Pascal's insights and perspective as Qualcomm leverages its global leadership in 5G in mobile and industries beyond mobile."

Tricoire has led Schneider Electric SE as CEO since 2006 and was named Chairman & CEO in 2013. He joined the Company in 1986 and has held global operational and leadership roles throughout his tenure. Tricoire is Vice President of the France-China Committee and Director of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact (USA). He is also a UN #HeForShe Corporate IMPACT champion and a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.

Tricoire holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from École Supérieure d'Électronique de l'Ouest in France and an M.B.A. from Centre d'études Supérieures du Management à Lyon (EM Lyon) in France.

Full Bio

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: [email protected]

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.qualcomm.com

