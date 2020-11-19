Qualcomm's Board of Directors Appoints Sylvia Acevedo and Greg Johnson to Board

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (Nasdaq: QCOM) today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Sylvia Acevedo, former CEO Girl Scouts of the USA, and Greg Johnson, EVP and General Manager, Consumer Group of Intuit Inc, to the Board, effective immediately. Ms. Acevedo will serve on the Governance Committee and Mr. Johnson will serve on the HR and Compensation Committee.

"We welcome Sylvia and Greg and look forward to bringing their knowledge, experiences and broad perspectives to the Qualcomm Board of Directors as we continue to lead the 5G transition and execute on the large opportunities ahead of the Company," said Mark McLaughlin, Chair of the Board.

Ms. Acevedo served as Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of the USA from May 2017 to August 2020, and as interim Chief Executive Officer from June 2016 to May 2017. She was a board member from 2008 until 2016. Prior to her arrival at GSUSA, Ms. Acevedo served as a member of the President's Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics, with a focus on educational policy around dual-language in early childhood. Earlier in her career, Ms. Acevedo held senior positions with IBM, Apple and Dell .

A rocket scientist by training, Ms. Acevedo holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from New Mexico State University and a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University.

Mr. Johnson has been Executive Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Group of Intuit Inc., a global financial platform company, since August 2018. He served as Senior Vice President, Marketing, Consumer Tax Group of Intuit from December 2012 to July 2018.

Prior to Intuit, Mr. Johnson held various marketing positions at Advance Auto Parts, Inc., Best Buy Co., Inc., The Gillette Company, Eastman Kodak Company, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Motorola, Inc. and Kraft Foods, Inc. He also served in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Johnson holds a B.S. in Operations Research from the United States Air Force Academy.

