Qualee Announces Appointment of New Chief Commercial Officer

Mihajlov's appointment demonstrates Qualee's commitment to driving market expansion and establishing a strong presence in North America.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualee, a leading technology provider revolutionizing the HR Tech industry with its innovative Employee Experience solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Mihajlov as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With a proven track record in sales and business development, Ms. Jennifer Mihajlov brings extensive experience to drive Qualee's growth and strategic initiatives, with a focus in North America.

Prior to joining Qualee, Ms. Jennifer Mihajlov served as the Vice President of Sales at KeHE. During her tenure, she successfully led a high-performing sales team, driving substantial revenue growth and forging strategic partnerships with key clients.

As the CCO of Qualee, Ms. Jennifer Mihajlov will oversee sales, business development, and client relationships, utilizing her strategic vision and leadership skills to further strengthen Qualee's market position. Her appointment reinforces Qualee's commitment to driving commercial success and spurring growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Jennifer as our Chief Commercial Officer," said Ms. Charley Zuidinga, Co-founder and CEO of Qualee. "Her impressive sales and business scaling background make her the perfect fit to lead our commercial efforts. We are confident that her expertise and vision will accelerate Qualee's growth and solidify our position as an industry leader."

Ms. Mihajlov expressed her enthusiasm for joining Qualee, stating, "I am excited to be a part of the Qualee team. Qualee's commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge Employee Experience solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and creating value. I look forward to working closely with the team to expand Qualee's reach, forge strategic partnerships, and propel the company to new heights."

With the appointment of Ms. Mihajlov as CCO, Qualee continues to strengthen its leadership team and position itself for accelerated growth.

About Qualee

Qualee is an award-winning employee experience platform designed to empower organizational alignment and belonging. We make it simple for companies of all sizes to drive continuous engagement, gather actionable insights through eNPS micro-surveys, and curate exciting journeys - for onboarding, learning and offboarding.

Our A.I. enabled solution allows the creation of interactive workflows, automates compliance requirements, and measurably improves engagement. For more information, please visit www.qualee.com

Contact:
Adam Cohen
[email protected]
+1 (929) 273 1680

SOURCE Qualee Technology

