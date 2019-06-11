Quali Announces Expansive Microsoft Partnership Through Co-Sell Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the leader in delivering cloud-agnostic Environment as a Service (EaaS) solutions for dev/test, sales demo/POC, and DevOps, today announced an expansive partnership with Microsoft by being named a Microsoft Prioritized Co-Sell Partner. The Co-Sell global program was created for ISVs to work together with Microsoft account executives on joint customer opportunities. This partnership accelerates sales for the target ISV companies by deploying on-demand, self-service environments for pre-sales proof of concepts (POC) running on Azure. It also provides a path for companies to transform their applications to the public cloud.

"We are very excited to have Microsoft join our strategic partner ecosystem and look forward to this collaboration to continue winning business together," said Lior Koriat, CEO at Quali." Quali's Environment as a Service solutions are very complimentary to Azure's service offerings. It helps companies maximize infrastructure consumption efficiency for their Demo as a Service and DevOps needs."

One company leveraging this new expansive partnership is Skybox Security, a global leader in cyber risk management. Skybox Security adopted Quali's EaaS for its POVs (proof of value) to show customers how Skybox technology works on their own network. Through this project, Skybox developed environment blueprints published in a self-service portal powered by Quali CloudShell Pro to create Azure cloud environments.

"If I wanted to install Skybox in a customer's environment on premises for a POV, I needed their IT and security involved," said Ami Ben-Dror, Chief Information Officer at Skybox Security. "With Quali, we can do this in Azure with the customer's permission. That translates to days instead of weeks."

For more information on the joint Go To Market use case between Microsoft and Quali, visit https://www.quali.com/blog/running-pre-sales-demos-on-the-public-cloud-ingredients-of-a-winning-poc/

More information on the Skybox case study can be found at https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/quali-skybox-security-cloudshell-azure-automation

You can find Quali CloudShell in Microsoft's marketplace here: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/quali_systems.cloudshell_colony?tab=Overview.

About Quali

Quali is the industry leader in delivering cloud-agnostic Environment as a Service (EaaS) solutions for development and testing, sales demo/POC, training, and cyber range teams. Global 500 OEMs, ISVs, financial services, retailers, and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand environments that cut cloud costs, optimize infrastructure utilization, and increase productivity.

Contact:

Marshall Hampson

Lumina Communications

(408) 680-0561

Quali@LuminaPR.com

Victoria Davis Schmidt

Corporate Communications for Skybox Security

571.340.0181 | Victoria.Schmidt@skyboxsecurity.com

SOURCE Quali

Related Links

http://www.quali.com

