Quali Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Compliance Audit for Its Torque Platform

SOC 2 compliance ensures the proper security, privacy and compliance controls to protect and manage user's data.

The SOC 2 reporting framework, created by AICPA sets benchmarks for managing user data. They are based on five Trust Services Criteria - privacy, confidentiality, security, availability, and processing integrity. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance ensures current and future Quali customers that they have the proper security, privacy and compliance controls in place to protect and manage its users' data.

"We have built our company on a foundational commitment to our customers and partners. It's important that they have confidence not only in our platform, but in our processes and controls to protect their data," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "We're extremely proud of the team who worked tirelessly to achieve this certification."

Torque is a SaaS platform delivering infrastructure automation to scale complex, application-centric environments on cloud technologies including AWS, Azure, and Kubernetes. IT leaders and DevOps innovators around the world trust Quali to enable self-service automation and governance to streamline application development, testing, and release to production.

