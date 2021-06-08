Quali Appoints Ganesh Bell to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, today welcomes the addition of Ganesh Bell to its board of directors, adding proven executive success in tech industry innovation to the team — further supporting Quali's high-growth trajectory.

Increasing demand for Quali's CloudShell and Colony platforms is driving product expansion to meet real-time market needs for simplified cloud infrastructure for application development and deployment teams across the globe. After a record year in 2020, $54 million in new funding in 2021, the announcement of key new leadership hires, and expanding its team of engineers and developers, Quali welcomes Bell to continue its business momentum.

"The timing of Ganesh joining the Quali team couldn't be better. The growing demand for scalable cloud automation, and our own business evolution, requires the profound level of operational expertise he brings with him to truly unleash our potential as category creator and industry leader," Quali CEO Lior Koriat said.

"We are proud to welcome Ganesh to the Quali board. Ganesh's extensive experience in leading digital transformation efforts on both the enterprise side and on the vendor side is priceless in the next step of Quali's evolution. Thought leadership and hands-on experience will help Quali form and expand its solution set to customers across a number of key industries," said Yoav Tzruya, Quali Chairman of the Board.

Honored as a Top 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company, Bell is described as an incredibly passionate and well-rounded executive with a proven track record for driving organizational transformation and revolutionizing market sectors. As an entrepreneur, Bell has held executive positions across a rare mix of global giants, industry leaders, start-ups, and hyper-growth companies, including Uptake, GE, SAP, and PeopleSoft (Oracle).

"We are very early in the days of workloads moving to the cloud and industries recoded in software," said Bell. "Quali is a unique place to unleash productivity in Infrastructure Ops and DevOps automation for Digital Natives and Digital Aspirers. I am humbled and excited to be working with a very talented and passionate team to build a great business based on customer success."

Bell brings an unparalleled combination of corporate strategy and technical expertise to Quali's team. While at GE, he was the first-ever Chief Digital Officer, leading the company's evolution from legacy systems to a software-driven future. As CEO of GE Power Digital, Bell built the largest and fastest-growing industrial internet business ever, kick-starting the digital transformation of GE's customers.

