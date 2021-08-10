Quali Bolsters Executive Leadership with Two Key New Hires to Execute Growth Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali , the award-winning provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced today that it has expanded its leadership team, hiring Sarah McAuley as Chief Marketing Officer and Kris Luhrsen as Chief Revenue Officer.

McAuley joins the company with two decades of marketing experience and a long track record of building and managing world class marketing organizations, accelerating ARR growth, and shaping and defining new software categories. Most recently, McAuley served as Head of Global Marketing at CloudHealth, a leading Cloud Management Platform provider that was purchased by VMware in 2018. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Marketing for EnerNOC, a pioneer in demand response and energy intelligence software, which was acquired by the Enel Group in 2017.

"Throughout my career I've been attracted to category creators and category disrupters," said McAuley. "The old way of thinking about infrastructure automation is changing, and Quali is uniquely positioned to help our customers capitalize on that shift. While more and more tools are emerging, the complexity becomes too much for most organizations to really capitalize. Quali's approach to self-service 'environments' instead of just thinking about the infrastructure components enables our customers to innovate faster and more efficiently."

Luhrsen brings to Quali two decades of experience transforming sales organizations and boosting sales production. Luhrsen has run sales organizations for startups like O/E Systems and TeamQuest which was acquired by HelpSystems in 2016. He also has led large sales organizations at enterprises like Cisco and VMware. Immediately prior to joining Quali, he served as President, North America Sales at SUSE. As CRO, Luhrsen will lead Quali's revenue organization and will be responsible for its growth strategy.

"Quali has built an extraordinary team, and their platforms are the perfect answer for developers and IT teams who need to release faster and with confidence," Luhrsen said. "The company is at an inflection point and I believe Quali is well positioned to capitalize on the momentum they've created over the past couple of years. I look forward to driving that growth as we continue to expand our presence in the market."

"Quali has experienced tremendous growth throughout 2020 and continuing into 2021. Adding Sarah and Kris to our team reflects our commitment to strengthening our go-to-market strategy," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "Kris and Sarah both have excellent track records of operating with the agility and urgency that we need and with the ability to bring the systems and processes in place to help us accelerate a non-linear growth strategy."

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

