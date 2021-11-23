Quali Launches New Free Tier of Torque, Adds New Support for Terraform to Deliver Unparalleled Self-Service Experience

Torque Enterprise includes enhanced Terraform integration, custom tagging capabilities and improved cost visibility Tweet this

Torque empowers DevOps experts to create environment blueprints quickly by leveraging reusable components and governing access through Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC). Application development teams can then access complete application environments directly via IDE, CI/CD pipelines, command line or custom scripts. Torque further streamlines the development process by controlling access to underlying automation code, which minimizes the risk of drift and eliminates ongoing maintenance challenges.

Torque's expanded feature set provides a standard and consistent way to extend the value of investments in existing Infrastructure as Code (IaC) assets while offering additional governance and cost visibility.

With the latest release of Torque, you can:

Give Your Developers a True Self-Service Experience, without Risking Drift

With new out-of-the-box support for Terraform integration, Torque enables organizations to leverage their existing investments in Terraform and scale it out to hundreds or thousands of developers, while at the same time, ensuring governance and compliance standards are maintained without any additional coding and development effort. By giving application developers self-service access to fully defined blueprints instead of raw IaC scripts, organizations can also ensure that environments are provisioned to spec, access to cloud accounts is closely managed, and security protocols are implemented consistently.

Understand Cloud Spend

Existing cost visibility dashboards have been expanded, so administrators can now view cloud costs by user, team, application, cloud provider and activity from multiple levels of granularity across time. This feature delivers better insights into cloud spending trends, differences between cloud providers and the cost of development versus production deployments.

Customize Tags for Better Business Context

Torque provides an out-of-the-box, pre-defined automatic environment tagging feature that mitigates burdensome manual reporting processes. The latest release of Torque allows administrators to define custom tags that can be applied when deploying environments. This allows users who have already defined a set of tags required for financial or operational tracking to administratively manage those tags, relieving the DevOps engineers from having to code, or recode, their files to conform to corporate standards.

Get Started with Torque Free Tier

Torque's free tier includes the ability to build environments on AWS and Azure, access Torque from common CLI, API, and IDE tools, integrate the environments into CI/CD pipelines, and access a sample blueprint library. It also includes support through its recently launched Community platform. For more information about the differences between Torque and Torque Enterprise, visit https://www.qtorque.io/pricing/.

"Torque's Environments-as-a-Service approach gives organizations a way to simplify and expedite DevOps practices without common restrictions that slow innovation," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "This release further enhances Quali's ability to unlock developers' potential while giving business owners the confidence they need that their investment in cloud is being spent wisely."

Quali will be demonstrating Torque next week at AWS re:Invent at booth number 1255. To experience the power of Torque today, visit qtorque.io where you can sign up for the free version or a 30-day free trial of Torque Enterprise.

