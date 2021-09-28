Quali Partners with ATxTel for Test Lab Automation Solutions

Quail's CloudShell will help ATxTel deliver the most powerful and flexible test & measurement solutions in the industry. Tweet this

"With Quali, users can now provision more complex lab configurations in minutes instead of days or weeks. ATxTel can then quickly and efficiently apply our testing and measurement services up and down the stack, giving our joint customers the ability to get to market faster with higher quality products and services," said John Winans, President of ATxTel. "With more powerful infrastructure automation capabilities, we are better positioned to seek out the best components and achieve greater value from test and measurement technologies."

"ATxTel brings a wealth of experience to the table in the field of test and measurement technology," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "Partnering with a widely respected industry leader with broad relationships in the telco industry like ATxTel will help Quali build on our long track record of delivering value to telecommunication providers and will help us accelerate our go-to-market efforts."

Quali's CloudShell is the leading platform for delivering automation for on-premise, hybrid and cloud environments. Quali enables self-service environment provisioning and automated decommissioning to streamline the development, testing, and certification of various technologies into production environments.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ATxTel

ATxTel, Inc. is a solutions provider and systems integrator offering best in class platforms, tools and technologies that enable industry leading companies to both accelerate and cost optimize the development of new products and services. ATxTel provides its customers with the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions, tools and consultative expertise available in the market. ATxTel is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit ATxTel.com.

SOURCE Quali