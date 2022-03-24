Quali to Host Webinar Addressing Risks and Optimizing How Teams Use Cloud Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced today it will host a live, complimentary webinar featuring Forrester Research on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 8 a.m. PDT/ 11 a.m. EDT. The webinar will share valuable insight on how teams can address issues when deploying with IaC tools and how to better leverage employee skills with cloud infrastructure.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, and Azure Resource Manager are now integral to day-to-day operations for engineering and testing teams alike, looking to meet project deadlines. However, using IaC at scale introduces new operational challenges and can be further exacerbated by skills gaps. Many organizations then face a tradeoff—slow their teams down to ensure they're following usage policies or prioritize speed at the expense of increased risk of security breaches, lapses in regulatory compliance, and unexpected budget overruns.