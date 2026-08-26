Qualia Introduces Qualia 2-Day Detox, a First-Of-Its-Kind Total-Body Detox Solution

Qualia's 32-ingredient formula targets virtually every body system meaningfully involved in human detox in just 2 days a month.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern life challenges the human body's capacity to detoxify more than ever before. Dangers of modernity, such as processed foods and environmental toxins, have consumers now spending roughly 75 billion dollars annually on detox products, many of which are harsh and exhausting, putting the body under enormous stress. But Qualia 2-Day Detox, a brand new formula from Qualia taken just 2 days a month, aims to make brutal and time-consuming detox protocols a thing of the past.

Qualia 2-Day Detox

Unlike juice cleanses or weeklong fasts, Qualia 2-Day Detox is a supplement protocol taken just 2 days a month, and it targets virtually every body system meaningfully involved in natural detoxification: from circulation and lymphatic flow, to liver function and digestion, and even brain detox through sleep quality and glymphatic support. Just as importantly, it detoxes the body in 4 distinct phases over those two days which reflects the sequence in which body systems naturally work together to achieve whole-body detoxification.

"Detox protocols that make consumers physically suffer for days on end are a bug, not a feature, of how the body is supposed to detoxify." states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger.

"A sudden extreme purge of toxins that doesn't address why the body's detox systems are accumulating toxins in the first place. We knew that we could improve this approach. Our science team delved into overlooked nutrients that specifically support the body's natural detox capacities ongoingly, in a balanced way. Qualia 2-Day Detox is the result, and the combination of its potency and ease of use is a significant advancement in this field of health."

Qualia 2-Day Detox consists of 32 non-GMO compounds with well-known detox benefits like activated charcoal, nattokinase, and dandelion root alongside clinically studied branded ingredients including S7 (a 7-plant extract blend shown to enhance nitric oxide production), and PeptiSleep, a plant-derived peptide for restorative sleep.

"Detox should feel easy." adds Schmachtenberger. "Even in our modern world, our bodies can naturally do it well every day with the right nutritional help. We're excited to make it easier for everyone."

About Qualia

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products aim to change the way people age through pioneering standards, including human studies on every formula prior to release. Their expanding product lineup includes support for brain health, cellular health, NAD+ levels, and the recently released Qualia Stem Cell.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Qualia Life Sciences